Lille vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20 2025

Lille take on Auxerre in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this Sunday.

Lille are currently in 5th place in the table and are still chasing a Champions League qualifying spot, while Auxerre are in 10th and at this stage of the season, have little to play for.

So can Lille claim an important win, or will Auxerre pull off what would be a mild upset?

Lille vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille's record against Auxerre is a strong one, as they are unbeaten against them in their last nine meetings across all competitions. However, it is worth noting that their last two games ended in draws, including a 0-0 match in January.

Lille have alternated wins and losses in each of their last seven league games dating back to February 22. However, they have been strong at home in recent months, winning their last three games there. In fact, they have only lost two home games all season.

Auxerre saw a four-game unbeaten streak snapped at the hands of Lyon last weekend. More to the point, it was a largely one-sided win, with Lyon scoring three goals in the second half.

Lille could climb as high as 3rd if they can win this game and their rivals Lyon and Marseille fail to claim victory. However, they do have the weakest goal difference in the top five with +13, meaning they could equally slip out of the European qualifying spots altogether if they fail to win and Strasbourg and Nice claim three points.

While Auxerre's form overall has been patchy this season, they've looked more solid on the road recently. They have lost just one of their last five away games, with that defeat coming back on February 1.

Lille vs Auxerre Prediction

It's fair to say that there's far more riding on this match for Lille than for Auxerre, which will add pressure to the home team. However, on the face of things, they should be able to pull it off.

Lille defeated Toulouse and looked solid in doing so last weekend, while Auxerre collapsed somewhat against Lyon. Lille will need to snap their run of alternating wins and losses to come out on top here, but their home record this season is excellent, and so they should have enough to squeeze out a win here.

Prediction: Lille 1-0 Auxerre

Lille vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (The last two meetings between Lille and Auxerre have featured fewer than 2.5 goals).

Tip 3: Lille to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Lille have kept ten clean sheets this season, including one against Auxerre).

