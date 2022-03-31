Lille vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

On Saturday, Lille will host Bordeaux in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The reigning champions are in sixth place in the standings, while Bordeaux are in genuine trouble, languishing at rock bottom.

So can Lille condemn Bordeaux to even more misery by beating them this weekend?

Lille vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

After a bit of a dodgy start to their campaign, Lille have picked up steam in recent months. They have now lost just two of their last 17 league games.

That run has elevated them from 12th place in the table all the way up to sixth. it has put them in good stead for capturing a European qualification place for the 2022-23 season.

Most recently, Lille have won four of their last six games – drawing the other two. In their final game before the international break, they beat Nantes 0-1, with a goal from Amadou Onana.

Bordeaux, meanwhile, have only won four games all season and have not tasted victory since January 23, when they edged out Strasbourg in a 4-3 thriller. Boss David Guion took over on February 17 in an attempt to save the club from relegation. However, he has overseen a run of two draws and three defeats, leaving them firmly stuck to the bottom of the table.

Defending has been Bordeaux’s great weakness this season, as they have conceded 70 goals, more than any other Ligue 1 team. Worryingly for Bordeaux, Lille have beaten them in five of their last six meetings dating back to 2019, with the most recent one coming in December, when Lille won 3-2.

Lille form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W.

Bordeaux form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Lille vs Bordeaux Team News

Lille

Timothy Weah and Xeka are suspended for this game, while two others are set to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Sven Botman, Renato Sanches.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Timothy Weah, Xeka.

Unavailable: None.

Bordeaux

Bordeaux have three players suspended for this one, with two others out due to injuries.

Injured: Tom Lacoux, Jimmy Briand.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Joshua Guilavogui, Marcelo, Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Unavailable: None.

Lille vs Bordeaux Predicted XIs

Lille (4-2-2-2): Leo Jardim, Zeki Celik, Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Benjamin Andre, Amadou Onana, Angel Gomes, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz.

Bordeaux (4-3-3): Benoit Costil, Stian Gregerson, Yacine Adli, Enock Kwateng, Gideon Mensah, Danylo Ignatenko, Javairo Dilrosun, Fransergio, Alberth Elis, Sekou Mara, Hwang Ui-Jo.

Lille vs Bordeaux Prediction

Lille were on an excellent run before the international break, and there’s no reason to suspect that won’t continue here.

Not only are Bordeaux seemingly incapable of keeping goals out right now, but two of their key defenders are suspended, leaving them in even more of a mess than before.

With Lille being a genuinely dangerous attacking force, it’s difficult to imagine them not coming out on top in this one.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Bordeaux.

