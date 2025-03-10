Lille vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2025

Lille will invite Borussia Dortmund to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday. They met in the first leg in Dortmund and played to a 1-1 draw. Karim Adeyemi broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute and Hákon Arnar Haraldsson leveled the scores in the 68th minute.

Ad

The hosts returned to winning ways after two games last week with a 1-0 home triumph over Montpellier in Ligue 1. Jonathan David scored his 14th goal of the league campaign in the 50th minute.

Borussia Dortmund saw their unbeaten streak end after four games last week, as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga. They failed to score for the first time in four games and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Ad

Trending

Lille vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off thrice across UEFA competitions, with all those matches ending in draws. All three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have lost just one of their last eight games in the Champions League while recording five wins.

Dortmund have kept three clean sheets in their last six games and have also failed to score in three games in that period.

Lille were unbeaten in their four home games in the league phase of the competition. They defeated reigning champions Real Madrid 1-0 in October and scored six goals in their final home game against Feyenoord in January.

Borussia Dortmund have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six games across all competitions.

Les Dogues have won just one of their five home meetings against German sides.

Seven of Dortmund's nine losses against French teams have been registered in their travels.

Ad

Lille vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Les Lillois have lost just two of their last 15 home games in all competitions, with one of the defeats coming on penalties. Including qualifiers, they have lost just one of their last 10 home games in the Champions League and will look to build on that form.

Mitchel Bakker was subbed off with a knock against Montpellier and faces a late fitness test. Ethan Mbappé was injured in the first leg while Tiago Santos is a long-term absentee. Rémy Cabella is likely to start ahead of Mbappé here.

Ad

Die Schwarzgelben have won three of their last four away games, scoring seven goals and will look to build on that form. They have lost nine of their last 34 Champions League games, with seven of them registered in away games.

Daniel Svensson suffered a knee injury in the first leg and is expected to return to the fold after the international break. Niko Kovač will also be without the services of Felix Nmecha while Carney Chukwuemeka is a major doubt. Serhou Guirassy will look to score against his former employers.

Ad

The first-leg meeting between the two teams was the only match to be drawn in the Champions League round of 16 last week. This match is also expected to be contested closely. Lille have the home advantage here and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Lille vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback