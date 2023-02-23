Lille vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2023

Lille will entertain Brest at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Friday (February 24). Both teams suffered defeat in their previous outing.

The hosts failed to make it three wins in a row in Ligue 1 on Sunday, losing 4-3 at Paris Saint-Germain. Goals from Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba helped them overturn a two-goal deficit to take the lead. Kylian Mbappe equalised in the 87th minute before Lionel Messi scored a last-gasp winner from a perfectly taken free kick.

Brest, meanwhile, are winless in their last four league outings and suffered their second defeat in a row on Sunday, falling to a 2-1 home defeat against Monaco.

Lille vs Brest Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 35 times across competitions since 1979. Lille have been the dominant side, leading 16-8.

While the hosts have been the better side against the visitors, they are winless in their last five meetings, failing to score in three games.

Lille are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Brest, with six games have produced under 2.5 goals. Lille have kept five clean sheets.

The hosts are unbeaten at home since August and have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games.

Lille have suffered two defeats at home, while Brest have won twice on their travels this season.

Brest are winless in their last five away games in Ligue 1, failing to score in four.

Only last-placed Angers (2) have picked up fewer wins in the league than the visitors (4) this term.

Lille vs Brest Prediction

Lille have a solid home record this term, unbeaten across competitions since August. They have failed to score in three of their last four league meetings against Brest. Lille have scored in all but one of their home games in Ligue 1 this term.

Brest have struggled on their travels this season and have just one win since August. They have picked up just one win in 2023.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture last month ,and considering their recent history, another stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Lille 1-1 Brest

Lille vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan David to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes