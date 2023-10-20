Lille vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2023

Lille face off with Brest in Ligue 1 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday (October 22).

Both sides are doing well this season. While Lille are up in seventh (12 points from eight games), Brest have been the competition’s surprise package, sitting in fourth, with 15 points from eight games.

So which side will come out on top this weekend?

Lille vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the two sides have been mixed, with Lille winning one of six meetings and Brest two. However, Brest have not won at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in their last five competitive games.

Lille have lost once in eight games, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Reims on September 25. They have not lost in their last three, but have drawn their last two, including a goalless stalemate with Faroe Island side KI in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Brest have lost once this season, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Marseille on August 26. Since then, they have gone five outings unbeaten and also topped the table in September.

Despite their current strong run, Brest have not been a free-scoring team. With just nine goals, only five Ligue 1 sides have scored fewer, with two of them in the relegation zone.

Brest’s strength has been their defence. They have conceded seven goals, with only unbeaten Nice conceding fewer. Nevertheless, they have only kept three clean sheets in eight games.

Lille vs Brest Prediction

With both sides being in strong form, this is a tough game to call. One thing seems certain, and that’s the fact that the game will be a low-scoring one due to Brest’s lack of goals and tough defence.

Overall, Lille should have a slight advantage, as they're the better team on paper and will enjoy home advantage. However, as they’re not free-scoring in their own right, they may struggle to break down their visitors.

In conclusion, then, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Lille 1-1 Brest

Lille vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been fewer than 2.5 goals scored in five of Brest’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Game to feature at least four yellow cards – Yes (Both Lille and Brest have averaged over two yellow cards per game this season.)