Lille vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lille host Brest on Sunday, as Christophe Galtier's side look to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Lille have been immense this season, and are currently on a seven-game winning streak. Le Dogues have played some irresistible football this season and are now two points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Brest, on the other hand, are looking to make it three wins from three. Olivier Dall'Oglio's side are currently 12th in Ligue 1, but a win on Sunday would see them climb into 10th on the table.

Brest have one of the leakiest defenses in Ligue 1 and will be coming up against one of the league's best attacks in Lille.

#LOSCSB29 🎙️ O. Dall'Oglio : "Christophe Galtier est un coach confirmé, je le connais depuis longtemps. Aujourd'hui, il a beaucoup d'expérience. Content de le revoir mais je jouerai contre le @losclive, pas contre Christophe Galtier, je ne suis pas là pour me mesurer à lui". pic.twitter.com/9EPLKde2P0 — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) February 12, 2021

Sunday's fixture looks pretty straightforward for Lille, as they march towards the Ligue 1 title, but an in-form Brest could cause problems for Christophe Galtier's side.

Lille vs Brest Head-to-Head

Lille just edge the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of the last five meetings, with Brest winning two.

However, Brest did win the reverse fixture 3-2 earlier this season, and have a chance to do the double over Lille on Sunday.

Lille Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Brest Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Lille vs Brest Team News

Yusuf Yazici will miss the game on Sunday

Lille

Christophe Galtier's side will be without the strike duo of Burak Yilmaz and Yusuf Yazici for the game on Sunday. Yilmaz is still recovering from a calf injury he picked up in January, while Yazici injured his foot earlier this month.

Injured: Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brest

Brest will be without midfielder Cristian Battocchio as he recovers from an illness. Denys Bain is back in training after picking up an ACL injury last year, but will only return to action next month.

Injured: Cristian Battochio, Denys Bain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille vs Brest Predicted XI

Congrats once again to our 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 for January, @itsJoDavid, who collected his award today 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2nlcyx0b9D — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) February 11, 2021

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Mike Maignan; Domagoj Bradaric, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Jonathan Bamba, Boubakary Soumare, Andre, Luiz Araujo; Jonathan Ikone; Jonathan David

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur; Lilian Brassier, Christophe Herelle, Brendan Chardonnet, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Romain Philippoteaux, Paul Lasne, Jean Lucas, Haris Belkebla; Franck Honorat, Steve Mounie

Lille vs Brest Prediction

This game should not be a problem for Lille, as they are looking like the best team in France at the moment.

We predict a comfortable Lille victory.

Prediction: Lille 3-0 Brest