Lille vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lille host Brest on Sunday, as Christophe Galtier's side look to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1.
Lille have been immense this season, and are currently on a seven-game winning streak. Le Dogues have played some irresistible football this season and are now two points clear at the top of Ligue 1.
Brest, on the other hand, are looking to make it three wins from three. Olivier Dall'Oglio's side are currently 12th in Ligue 1, but a win on Sunday would see them climb into 10th on the table.
Brest have one of the leakiest defenses in Ligue 1 and will be coming up against one of the league's best attacks in Lille.
Sunday's fixture looks pretty straightforward for Lille, as they march towards the Ligue 1 title, but an in-form Brest could cause problems for Christophe Galtier's side.
Lille vs Brest Head-to-Head
Lille just edge the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of the last five meetings, with Brest winning two.
However, Brest did win the reverse fixture 3-2 earlier this season, and have a chance to do the double over Lille on Sunday.
Lille Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W
Brest Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W
Lille vs Brest Team News
Lille
Christophe Galtier's side will be without the strike duo of Burak Yilmaz and Yusuf Yazici for the game on Sunday. Yilmaz is still recovering from a calf injury he picked up in January, while Yazici injured his foot earlier this month.
Injured: Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Brest
Brest will be without midfielder Cristian Battocchio as he recovers from an illness. Denys Bain is back in training after picking up an ACL injury last year, but will only return to action next month.
Injured: Cristian Battochio, Denys Bain
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Lille vs Brest Predicted XI
Lille Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Mike Maignan; Domagoj Bradaric, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Jonathan Bamba, Boubakary Soumare, Andre, Luiz Araujo; Jonathan Ikone; Jonathan David
Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur; Lilian Brassier, Christophe Herelle, Brendan Chardonnet, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Romain Philippoteaux, Paul Lasne, Jean Lucas, Haris Belkebla; Franck Honorat, Steve Mounie
Lille vs Brest Prediction
This game should not be a problem for Lille, as they are looking like the best team in France at the moment.
We predict a comfortable Lille victory.
Prediction: Lille 3-0 Brest