Lille vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Lille take on Brest in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Champions Lille are currently in 11th, while Brest are stuck in 19th.

Will Lille return to form with a win, or can Brest pull off an upset and pick up their first victory of 2021-22?

Lille vs Brest Head-to-Head

After 10 games this season, it’s probably fair to say that Lille simply aren’t the same side they were under former boss Christophe Galtier.

The champions have lost as many games as they’ve won thus far - four - and recently suffered a loss to newly promoted Clermont.

That loss snapped a three-game winning streak, and although Lille can move into the top four with a win here, the chances of them repeating last season's feats seem slim.

Meanwhile, Brest have suffered a dreadful start to their 2021-22 campaign.

Still winless after 10 games, they currently sit in 19th place with just five points.

More worryingly, Brest have scored just nine goals while conceding 23, giving them the worst defense in Ligue 1.

Last season’s results should give the visitors hope, though. They drew with Lille in this fixture and defeated the eventual champions 3-2 in their home game against them.

Lille form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Brest form guide: D-L-L-L-D

Lille vs Brest Team News

Lille

Key defender Sven Botman is out for Lille for the game, with Leo Jardim also joining him on the sidelines.

Injured: Sven Botman, Leo Jardim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brest

No fewer than five players are expected to miss out for Brest, giving the visitors some major worries.

Injured: Paul Lasne

Doubtful: Lucien Agoume, Romain Del Castillo, Sebastien Cibois, Christophe Herelle

Suspended: None

Lille vs Brest Predicted XI

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo, Reinildo, Jonathan Ikone, Renato Sanches, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan David, Burak Yilmaz

Brest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lillian Brassier, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Hugo Magnetti, Hianga’a M’Bock, Franck Honorat, Romain Faivre, Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

Lille vs Brest Prediction

Despite Lille’s patchy form thus far this season, they will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Brest’s form has been woeful throughout the season, and there’s no evidence to suggest that their slump can turn around here - particularly with such a poor defensive record.

The prediction is a comfortable home win.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Brest

Edited by Peter P