Lille vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Lille face off with Clermont in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this Sunday.

Lille are currently in fifth place in the league table and will be hopeful of capturing a European qualification spot at the end of the season. Clermont, meanwhile, are mired in danger and sit one spot off the bottom.

Will Lille condemn their visitors to more trouble this weekend?

Lille vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Strangely enough, the last two games between these two sides ended 0-0, with the two before that going in favor of Lille. Clermont have only ever scored once against Les Dogues, and have not found the net in any of their last four meetings.

Lille are currently in a rich vein of form, having lost just once since September 26 in a run of 13 games.

In contrast, Clermont’s poor form explains why they are so far down the table right now. They have won just once in their last eight matches, although going two games unbeaten in 2024 is a solid start to the year for them.

Lille’s defense is remarkably tight, with their total of 14 goals conceded being the second-best in Ligue 1 this season. They have let in just five goals in their last 13 games, and have only conceded four at home all season.

Worryingly for them, Clermont are easily the league’s weakest side in front of goal. They have scored just 14 goals all season, although five of them have come in their last four matches.

Lille vs Clermont Prediction

While it’s impossible to write off any side, it’s fair to say that Clermont are probably in trouble here. Not only is their largely toothless attack up against one of Ligue 1’s best defenses, but they will be without top scorer Shamar Nicholson, who is injured.

Lille, on the other hand, will be full of confidence, and the likes of Angel Gomes and Jonathan David will be looking to pick their weaker opponents apart.

With this considered, a home win seems like the obvious outcome here.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Clermont

Lille vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lille to win.

Tip 2: Lille to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Lille have conceded just four goals at home thus far, and Clermont have scored just 14 goals).

Tip 3: Jonathan David to score for Lille – Yes (David has scored four goals in his last seven games).

