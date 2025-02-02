Lille vs Dunkerque Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2025 

Lille will host Dunkerque at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Tuesday in the last 16 of the 2024-25 Coupe de France campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong Ligue 1 campaign so far but will break from that this week as they turn their attention to cup action.

They locked horns with Olympique Marseille in the previous round of the Coupe de France, holding on for a 1-1 draw in normal time before going on to win the tie on penalties. Les Dogues are six-time winners of the domestic cup but have been knocked out at this stage of the tournament in the last two seasons and will be looking to snap that streak on Tuesday.

Dunkerque, meanwhile, saw off Bethune St, Aubervilliers and Auxerre in the first three rounds of the cup competition. They then faced Haguenau in the last 32 of the competition last month and picked up a 3-1 comeback victory over the fourth-tier outfit.

The visitors have a difficult test ahead of them this week as they look to advance to the quarterfinals of the Coupe de France for the first time since 1971.

Lille vs Dunkerque Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Lille and Dunkerque, five of which have come in friendly action.

The only previous competitive meeting between the two teams came back in the 2008-09 Coupe de France campaign, with the hosts winning the last-32 clash 3-0.

Les Dogues have won all six of their games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 17-2.

Only three of Les Maritimes' 11 league wins this season have come on the road.

Lille vs Dunkerque Prediction

Lille are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just twice since September. They are on a brilliant 12-game unbeaten streak at the Stade Pierre Mauroy and will head into the midweek clash as overwhelming favorites.

Dunkerque's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back this week. They are, however, badly mismatched ahead of Tuesday's game and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Lille 3-0 Dunkerque

Lille vs Dunkerque Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

