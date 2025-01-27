Lille vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2025

Lille will conclude their league phase campaign in the UEFA Champions League with a home game against Feyenoord at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday. Both teams have 13 points from seven games and are assured of a spot in the knockout-round playoffs.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and have suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since September. They lost 2-1 away to Liverpool in the Champions League last week. Jonathan David had equalized in the 62nd minute but Harvey Elliott restored Liverpool's lead five minutes later.

Les Dogues met Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday and fell to another 2-1 loss. Osame Sahraoui broke the deadlock in the eighth minute but Andrey Santos and Emanuel Emegha scored four minutes apart in the second half to help Strasbourg register a comeback win.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games and recorded a memorable 3-0 home win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week. Santiago Giménez bagged a first-half brace and Ayase Ueda added the third goal in the 89th minute.

Lille vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will square off for the first time in a competitive match.

Les Dogues have met Dutch teams eight times thus far, recording two wins. They have lost their last four meetings against a team from the Eredivisie, with all defeats being registered against Ajax.

Feyenoord have scored at least three goals in five of their seven games in the Champions League this season.

Lille are unbeaten in their last 10 home games across all competitions, recording six wins.

The hosts have won just two of their six games in 2025 thus far, with one of these wins registered against Marseille on penalties in the Coupe de France.

De Stadionclub have suffered just one loss in their travels this season.

Lille vs Feyenoord Prediction

While Les Dogues have suffered two consecutive defeats, both were registered away from home. They are unbeaten at home in all competitions since September and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have scored at least once in their competitive home games since February 2023.

Edon Zhegrova is sidelined with a muscular injury while Ismaily will miss this match due to a calf issue. Tiago Santos is another key absentee due to an injury while Benjamin Andre and Aissa Mandi will serve suspensions here.

De club aan de Maas began 2025 with a narrow loss to Utrecht in the Eredivisie but are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. They are unbeaten in their three away games in the Champions League this season, scoring three goals apiece, and will look to continue that run here.

As they had no games over the weekend, Brian Priske is expected to field a strong starting XI here. Jordan Lotomba and Ramiz Zerrouki continue to be sidelined with injuries. Quinten Timber, Gjivai Zechiël, and In-beam Hwang are back in training and should start from the bench.

While Lille are on a 10-game unbeaten streak at home, Feyenoord head into the match in great form. Considering their goalscoring record in the Champions League, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lille 1-2 Feyenoord

Lille vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

Bold Tip: Santiago Giménez to score or assist anytime - Yes

