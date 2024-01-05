Lille vs Golden Lion Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2024

Lille will take on Golden Lion at Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Coupe de France on Saturday.

Lille vs Golden Lion Preview

Lille’s remarkable 15-game undefeated streak ended when they suffered a 2-1 setback against Strasbourg in their previous match. Lille are kicking off their Coupe de France campaign in Group A of the round of 64, which comprises 16 teams. In the previous edition, they were knocked out in the round of 16 by Lyon.

Les Dogues are six-time winners of the competition but their last success dates back to 2010-11. The 2020–21 Ligue 1 champions sit fifth with 28 points in the ongoing top-flight season, trailing table-toppers PSG by 12 points. Lille are expected to claim an easy passage to the next round over low-tier side Golden Lion.

Golden Lion are a team from Martinique but are allowed to play in cup competitions with teams from mainland France. They began this edition of the Coupe de France in the seventh round, edging AS Samaritaine 1-0. In the eighth round, they saw off the challenge of FC Métropole Troyenne 3-2.

Golden Lion couldn’t make it past the seventh round in the previous edition, as they were eliminated by fellow Martinican side Aiglon du Lamentin FC. They will likely face an uphill battle when they come up against Lille in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, which is a town very close to Lille in northern France.

Lille vs Golden Lion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home.

Lille have scored seven goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Lille have won the Coupe de France six times and have been runners-up twice.

Golden Lion have won four times and lost once in their last five away matches.

Lille have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Golden Lion have won four times and lost once.

Lille vs Golden Lion Prediction

Lille are eying a win over the visitors to coast into the next round. Top scorer Jonathan David is stuck at the five-goal mark but could use the cup competition to brush up his shooting efforts. Lucas Chevalier is currently seen as one of the best goalkeepers in France following his nine clean sheets in 17 games. He will surely be there for Lille once more.

Golden Lion are expected to park the bus and frustrate Lille but they need enough skills and stamina to keep it up.

Lille come into the game as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Lille 3-1 Golden Lion

Lille vs Golden Lion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lille to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Lille to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Golden Lion to score - Yes