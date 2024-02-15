Lille vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

LOSC Lille will be seeking to climb into the top four when they play host to Le Havre in round 22 of the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Luka Elsner’s men have failed to win their previous six games against the home side and will journey to the Stade Pierre Mauroy looking to end this poor run.

Lille failed to move into the top four last Saturday when they suffered a 3-1 loss against league leaders Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Prior to that, Paulo Fonseca’s men saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end on February 7 when they were beaten 2-1 by Olympique Lyon in the Coupe de France.

With 35 points from 21 matches, Lille are currently fifth in the Ligue 1 standings but could move level with third-placed AS Monaco with all three points this weekend.

Like the hosts, Le Havre suffered a second consecutive defeat last weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by Stade Rennais on home turf.

Elsner’s men have now gone four consecutive games without a win, claiming two draws and losing twice, including a 3-1 loss against Strasbourg in the Coupe de France on February 7.

With 24 points from 21 matches, Le Havre are currently 11th in the league table, five points above Lorient in the relegation playoff spot.

LOSC Lille vs Le Havre Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between Lille and Le Havre, with Fonseca’s men picking up five wins and one draw in their previous six encounters.

With last week’s defeat against PSG, Lille have now lost successive games for the first time since suffering back-to-back defeats against Troyes and Monaco in May 2022.

Le Havre have failed to win their last five Ligue 1 away matches, losing twice and picking up three draws since November’s 2-1 victory at Toulouse.

Lille are unbeaten in 10 consecutive home games across all competitions, claiming eight wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against Stade Reims on September 26.

LOSC Lille vs Le Havre Prediction

Lille and Le Havre have both lost their last two outings and will head into the weekend looking to find their feet.

However, Fonseca’s men boast a superior and more experienced squad and, given their dominance in this fixture, we are backing them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: LOSC Lille 3-1 Le Havre

LOSC Lille vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: First to score - Lille (The hosts have opened the scoring in six of their last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last six meetings between the two teams)