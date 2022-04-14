Lille vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th April 2022

Lille are set to play Lens at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday for their next Ligue 1 game.

Lille come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Gerald Baticle's Angers in the league. An own goal from Portuguese centre-back Tiago Djalo for Angers was cancelled out by a goal from Kosovo international Edon Zhegrova for Lille.

Lens, on the other hand, beat nine-man Nice 3-0 recently. A second-half brace from young attacker Arnaud Kalimuendo and a goal from Malian midfielder Cheick Doucoure sealed the deal for Franck Haise's Lens, who had left-back Massadio Haidara sent off in the first-half. Nice had Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina and veteran Brazilian centre-back Dante sent off in the second-half.

Lille vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lille hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games.

Lens have won two games while the other two have ended in draws.

Canada international Jonathan David has scored 13 league goals this season, while Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches has registered five league assists for Lille.

Veteran Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz scored 16 league goals last season, but has only managed four so far. The 36-year old has also registered three assists for Lille.

For Lens, Paris Saint-Germain loanee Arnaud Kalimuendo has scored nine league goals. Right-back Jonathan Clauss has nine assists.

Lille vs Lens Prediction

Lille surprised the football world by winning Ligue 1 last season, but are 7th in the league this season. They have exciting young talents like Jonathan David, Renato Sanches and Sven Botman in the squad, and it looks like Lille could be in for a big squad upheaval this summer.

David, Botman and Sanches have been three of Lille's better performers this season. Veteran stars like Burak Yilmaz and Jose Fonte have chipped in too, but Lille might have some major problems come next season.

Lens, on the other hand, are 8th in the league, one point behind Lille. Right-back Jonathan Clauss has been in sensational form this season, and deservedly made his debut for the France national team recently. Malian midfielder Cheick Doucoure has been linked with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, while Ivory Coast international Seko Fofana has been one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1.

Prediction: Lille 1-0 Lens

Lille vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Lille

Tip 2: goals over / under 2 goals- under 2 goals

Tip 3: Lille to keep a clean sheet- Yes

