Lille vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024

Lille invite local rivals Lens to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 action on Friday (March 29). The Derby du Nord rivals are separated by just one point in the league, with Lille in fourth place with 43 points, while Lens are sixth with 42.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in March across competitions and played out back-to-back draws in Ligue 1 before the international break. They drew 1-1 with second-placed Brest in their previous outing, with Martín Satriano equalising 12 minutes after Jonathan David broke the deadlock in the 67th minute.

Lens, meanwhile, lost 3-1 to Nice in their previous outing, snapping a two-game winning run. Elye Wahi scored a consolation goal in the 76th minute, with Wesley Saïd picking up the assist.

Lille vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 118 times across competitions thus far. Lille lead 45-37.

The visitors are winless in three meetings against Lille, with the last two meetings ending 1-1.

Four of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with Lille winning one.

Lille are unbeaten in 13 home games across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets.

Lens have had an unbeaten run in away games in Ligue 1 in 2024, winning three and keeping as many clean sheets.

Lens have kept clean sheets in eight of their last 10 away games in Ligue 1, failing to score in four games.

Lille vs Lens Prediction

Lille are unbeaten in five games across competitions, playing three consecutive draws.

They have had one loss in 25 home games in Ligue 1. Lille have won seven of their last eight home meetings against Lens, keeping five clean sheets and are strong favorites.

Head coach Paulo Fonseca remains without the services of Samuel Umtiti, Rafael Fernandes and Tiago Morais, who are expected to be sidelined due to injuries.

Lens, meanwhile, have lost three of their last five games across competitions, while conceding three goals in each loss. They have won the two other games while keeping clean sheets.

They have lost one of their last 10 away games in Ligue 1. Nonetheless, they have one win in away meetings against Lille across competitions since 2003. Abdukodir Khusanov is a key absentee due to yellow card accumulation.

Considering Lille's recent home record in Ligue 1, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Lens

Lille vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan David to score or assist any time - Yes