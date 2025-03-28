Lille vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30th 2025

Lille will entertain local rivals Lens at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Les Dogues have a five-point lead over the eighth-placed visitors.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently, winning just one of their last five games across all competitions. They met Nantes away from home in their previous league outing and fell to a 1-0 away loss, failing to score for the first time in 10 league games.

Les Sang et Or had suffered four consecutive losses between February and early March but have bounced back well, recording two consecutive wins. After a 1-0 away win over Marseille earlier this month, they won 1-0 at home against Rennes before the international break. Wesley Saïd scored the only goal of the match in the 47th minute.

Lille vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern French rivals contest the Derby du Nord and have met 120 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 47 wins. Les Sang et Or have 37 wins, and 36 games have ended in draws.

Les Dogues registered a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October, extending their unbeaten streak against the visitors to five games.

Lille have outscored the visitors 40-31 in 26 league games and also have the better defensive record, conceding one fewer goal (28).

Lens have seen conclusive results in 11 league games in 2025, suffering six losses.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Les Dogues have lost just one of their last 11 home games in Ligue 1.

Three of the visitors' nine losses in Ligue 1 this season have been registered in their travels.

Lille vs Lens Prediction

Les Dogues have won just one of their last five games while suffering three defeats. They have won four of their last five Ligue 1 home games, scoring 10 goals, and will look to build on that form. They have lost just one of their last 13 home meetings against Lens, recording 10 wins.

Alexsandro will serve a suspension here while Tiago Santos and Samuel Umtiti are not in contention to start. Edon Zhegrova and Ethan Mbappé are also unavailable due to injuries. Osame Sahraoui faces a late fitness test.

Les Sang et Or have won their last two league games while keeping clean sheets. They have scored one goal apiece in three of their last four meetings against the hosts and will look to improve upon that record.

Rémy Labeau-Lascary and Martin Satriano have knee injuries and are unlikely to play again this season. Jhoanner Chavez and Denis Petric will also miss this match due to injuries.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, they are likely to play out a draw.

Prediction: Lille 1-1 Lens

Lille vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

