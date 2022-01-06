Lille vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Ligue 1 champions Lille clash with Lorient at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in their first league game of the new year.

Lille are coming into 2022 on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run, while Lorient have not won a league match since back in September.

Can Lorient upset the champions this weekend, or will Lille put them to the sword?

Lille vs Lorient Head-to-Head

After a difficult and inconsistent start to the 2021-22 campaign, Lille appeared to be getting back on track as 2021 came to an end.

They ended the year on a seven-match winning streak, which allowed them to climb to eighth place in the league – their highest position since the opening weekend.

Lille’s last league game of 2021 saw them defeat Bordeaux 2-3, but their most recent match ended in defeat. They were eliminated from the Coupe de France by Lens following a penalty shoot-out.

Lorient, meanwhile, ended 2021 on a genuinely worrying slide that has resulted in them slipping into the relegation zone.

They have not won a match since their 1-0 victory over Nice back on September 22, and have since lost eight of their last 12 matches.

Prior to the Christmas break, though, they did secure a surprising 1-1 draw with Paris St. Germain – who required a 91st-minute equalizer to claim a point. Lorient fans will be hoping that result will hint to an upturn in form in 2022.

Interestingly, the last time these sides met – September 10 – Lorient ran out 2-1 winners in somewhat of an upset. It was their first victory over Lille since February 2017.

Lille form guide: W-D-W-W-D

Lorient form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Lille vs Lorient Team News

Lille

An outbreak of COVID-19 has sidelined a number of Lille’s players for this game, while Timothy Weah and Leo Jardim are expected to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Timothy Weah, Leo Jardim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan David, Domagoj Bradaric

Lorient

Four players are looking likely to miss out on this game for the visitors due to various injuries.

Injured: Stephane Diarra

Doubtful: Samuel Loric, Jeremy Morel, Fabien Lemoine

Suspended: None

Lille vs Lorient Predicted XI

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic, Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinildo Mandava, Angel Gomes, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz

Lorient predicted XI (4-4-2): Paul Nardi, Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Moritz Jenz, Vincent Le Goff, Dango Ouattara, Thomas Monconduit, Laurent Abergel, Enzo Le Fee, Terem Moffi, Armand Lauriente

Lille vs Lorient Prediction

Lille might have a number of key players on the shelf for this game, but they should still have enough in the tank to defeat Lorient, who have struggled throughout the campaign.

With the likes of Sanches, Bamba and Yilmaz still available, the home side have enough firepower to score goals. They should also be able to shut their visitors out as they can still call upon their first-choice defenders.

The prediction is a home win.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Lorient

