Lille vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th May 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lille lock horns with Igor Tudor's Marseille side in an important encounter at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday.

Lille vs Marseille Preview

Marseille are currently in third place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been impressive so far this season. The away side eased past Angers by a 3-1 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Lille, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. Les Dogues were held to a 0-0 stalemate by AS Monaco in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Lille vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have a good recent record against Lille and have won 22 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lille's 11 victories.

Lille have won their last two matches at home against Marseille in Ligue 1 and could secure their longest such winning streak against Marseille since the turn of the century.

Against teams in the top five of the Ligue 1 table at the beginning of a matchday, Lille have won only three of their 10 matches in the competition so far this season.

Lille have failed to find the back of the net in their last two matches in Ligue 1 - their longest such run in the competition since September 2017.

Marseille have picked up 73 points in their 35 matches in Ligue 1 so far this season - the second-highest tally for a team in third place in the league table at this stage of the season.

Lille vs Marseille Prediction

Marseille have stepped up to the plate this season and will be intent on cementing their place in the top four. The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Dimitri Payet have come into their own this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Lille can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record against the league's better teams. Marseille are in impressive form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Lille 1-3 Marseille

Lille vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Marseille to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexis Sanchez to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes