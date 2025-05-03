Lille vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Lille will welcome Marseille to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in a crucial Ligue 1 clash on Sunday. The visitors are in second place in the league table but have only a two-point lead over Les Dogues. This is a key match for the two teams in their hopes for a direct spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage next season.

The hosts extended their winning streak in Ligue 1 to three games last week, recording a 2-0 away triumph over Angers. Alexsandro scored in the added time of the first half while Hákon Arnar Haraldsson, assisted by Chuba Akpom, doubled their lead in the 50th minute.

Les Phocéens met Brest in their previous outing and recorded a 4-1 home win. Amine Gouiri bagged a hat-trick while Adrien Rabiot and Mason Greenwood had one assist to their name.

Lille vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 123 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 50 wins. Les Dogues are not far behind with 41 wins and 32 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Les Phocéens and the reverse fixture in December ended in a 1-1 draw. They met in the Coupe de France round of 32 in January and Lille recorded a 4-3 win on penalties.

Marseille have lost their last four away games in Ligue 1, failing to score in two. Interestingly, they have conceded three goals apiece in these games.

Les Dogues have won their last four home games against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets.

Les Phocéens have outscored the hosts 66-49 in 31 league games thus far.

Lille vs Marseille Prediction

Les Lillois have won four of their last five games, scoring nine goals, and will look to build on that form. They have lost just one of their last 13 Ligue 1 home games. They have won five of their last six home meetings against the visitors, scoring 13 goals, and are strong favorites.

There is no team news update for the home team as Samuel Umtiti, Tiago Santos, and Edon Zhegrova are injured while Bafodé Diakité is serving a suspension.

Les Phocéens have seen conclusive results in their last 13 league games, recording seven wins. Notably, they have lost five of their last six away games, which is a cause for concern.

Ruben Blanco and Chancel Mbemba are not in contention to start, while Luiz Felipe is a major doubt as he is nursing an eye injury.

Les Lillois have an impressive home record in this fixture, and considering Marseille's struggles in their travels recently, we back the hosts to record a win.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Marseille

Lille vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

