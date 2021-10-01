Lille vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees defending champions Lille play host to Marseille in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Lille will be looking to secure their third league win in a row here, while Marseille can move into second place with a win.

So will the champions prove their class with a win, or will Marseille make their own Champions League intentions known?

After a tough start that saw them win just one of their opening six games, Lille appear to have turned things around somewhat in recent weeks.

Their last two Ligue 1 fixtures have ended in victory, with Reims and Strasbourg both being beaten 2-1. These wins have moved the reigning champions up to 9th in the table – the first time they’ve cracked the top half since the opening weekend of the season.

Unfortunately, Les Dogues are coming off a defeat heading into this game, though. They lost to RB Salzburg in a UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Marseille meanwhile have got off to a cracking start in 2021-22, despite suffering their first defeat last weekend at the hands of fellow high-flyers Lens.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men have won four of their opening seven games and have looked every bit a possible contender for a Champions League spot this season.

Lille vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Marseille have the upper hand as far as historical fixtures are concerned. They have 34 wins to Lille's 18 victories and 17 games have ended all square.

Les Phoceens' last visit to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy did not end well for them, as Lille defeated them 2-0 in March earlier this year. However, recent results between these sides have been mixed, with Lille winning three of the last six, Marseille two, and one game ending in a draw.

Lille form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Marseille form guide: D-L-D-W-D

Lille vs Marseille Team News

Lille

Renato Sanches remains on the shelf for Lille, but the Portuguese will be the only major miss for the champions in this game. Orestis Karnezis also misses out due to injury.

Injured: Renato Sanches, Orestis Karnezis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille

Marseille have no players currently injured or suspended leading into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille vs Marseille Predicted XI

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinildo, Jonathan Ikone, Yusuf Yazici, Amadou Onana, Jonathan Bamba, Timothy Weah, Jonathan David

Marseille predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez, William Saliba, Alvaro Gonzalez, Luan Peres, Pol Lirola, Boubacar Kamara, Pape Gueye, Konrad De La Fuente, Matteo Guendouzi, Cengiz Under, Dimitri Payet

Lille vs Marseille Prediction

This should be a tricky game to call. Lille’s form has been patchy, and although they’ve won their last two league games, they were disappointing in the Champions League this week.

Marseille, meanwhile, have been on a better run despite their recent loss to Lens and will come into this one with confidence.

If Lille can recapture their best form then they can win, but based on recent outings, a draw seems the more likely result.

Prediction: Lille 1-1 Marseille

