Lille vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26 2025

Lille play host to Metz in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this Sunday.

Lille are currently in 6th place in the table, but a big win could catapult them up to 2nd depending on other results. Metz, meanwhile, remain at rock bottom, and concerns for their survival are growing quickly.

So can Lille condemn Metz to more struggles this weekend?

Lille vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille's recent record against Metz is a good one, as they have won four of their last six meetings with them. Moreover, they have not lost at home to Metz since May 2017.

Lille are coming into this match on the back of a wild Europa League match with PAOK that saw them lose 3-4 despite a late attempt at a comeback. In the league, however, they have been on good form, beating Nantes 0-2 last weekend and taking a point from PSG before that.

Metz, meanwhile, are on a horrific run of form. They have still not won a game this season, and have only claimed two points all told. They are already four points adrift at the bottom and look almost destined for relegation.

Lille's goalscoring record has been strong this season, with only three teams outscoring them so far. Moreover, they've spread the goals out, with nine different players scoring for them in Ligue 1.

Metz have only scored five goals in total, and have failed to score in five of their eight league games, including their last three in a row. In contrast, they have conceded 20 goals so far, including seven in their last two.

Lille vs Metz Prediction

Lille were not at their best in their loss to PAOK on Thursday, but this match should be the perfect way for them to bounce back.

Not only have they been in relatively strong form in the league recently, but they are up against a side who look out of their depth in Ligue 1 in Metz. The away team can't score goals, and can't keep them out either.

There is a very slim chance that Metz catch Lille coming into this game a little tired after Thursday, but it doesn't seem likely. Instead, a comfortable home win by two or three goals should be expected.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Metz

Lille vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Lille have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games with Metz).

Tip 3: Lille to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Metz have failed to score in their last three Ligue 1 games).

