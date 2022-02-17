Lille vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-2022

The French Ligue 1 resumes with a fresh set of fixtures as Lille play host to Metz at the Stade Saint Symphorien on Friday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides after the spoils were shared in a thrilling 3-3 draw when they met in August’s league’s opener.

Lille returned to winning ways in Ligue 1 as they edged out Montpellier 1-0 away from home last weekend.

Prior to that, the defending champions were on a two-game losing streak, conceding seven goals and scoring just once over both games.

Lille have endured an underwhelming campaign so far and are currently 10th in the league table with 35 points from 24 games.

Meanwhile, Metz continue to struggle for form as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Marseille on home turf in their last outing.

They have now failed to taste victory in each of their most recent three games, while managing just one win in their last seven.

Metz are currently second-from-bottom in the Ligue 1 table, level on 20 points with last-placed Bordeaux.

Lille vs Metz Head-To-Head

Lille have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides. Metz have managed just two wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Lille Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W

Metz Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Lille vs Metz Team News

Lille

Lille remain without the services of Renato Sanchez and Isaac Lihadji, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Renato Sanchez and Isaac Lihadji

Suspended: None

Metz

Nicolas De Preville, Fabien Centonze, Kevin N’Doram, Matthieu Udol and Manuel Cabit have all been ruled out through injuries and are out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Nicolas De Preville, Fabien Centonze, Kevin N’Doram, Matthieu Udol, Manuel Cabit

Suspended: None

Lille vs Metz Predicted XI

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Léo Jardim, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Tiago Djaló; Gabriel Gudmundsson, Benjamin André, Burak Yılmaz, Jonathan Bamba; Angel Gomes, Jonathan David

Metz predicted XI (3-4-3): Marc-Aurele Caillard; Dylan Bronn, Boubacar Kouyate, Ibrahim Amadou, Fali Cande; Boubacar Traore, Vincent Pajot, Thomas Delaine; Farid Boulaya; Louis Mafouta, Ibrahima Niane

Lille vs Metz Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Montpellier last time out, Metz will head into the game with renewed confidence and will fancy their chances against a struggling Metz side. We predict a one-sided affair with the hosts coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Metz

