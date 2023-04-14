Lille vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2023 

Lille host Montpellier at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Sunday, looking to recover from their last defeat.

The Mastiffs saw their two-game winning run end following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Angers last weekend.

Halid Sabanovic scored the only goal of the game in the 84th minute as Paulo Fonseca's side succumbed to their eighth top-flight loss of the season.

With 52 points from 30 games, Lille are down in fifth position in Ligue 1, occupying the last European spot with Rennes breathing down their necks.

Montpellier are languishing below the top 10, having accrued 15 points fewer than Lille and coming into the game on the back of a loss.

La Paillade saw their seven-game unbeaten run in the league end with a 2-1 home loss at the hands of Toulouse last Sunday.

The visitors made it 2-0 in the 85th minute but Elye Wahi pulled one back for Michel Der Zakarian's side just minutes later to give them some hope.

However, there was no coming back into the game for Montpellier, who bounced back to earth after flying high following an improvement in recent weeks.

Lille vs Montpellier Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 34 clashes between Lille and Montpellier, with the Mastiffs winning 18 times over La Paillade and losing on nine occasions.

Lille have won their last three encounters with Montpellier.

Lille are unbeaten in their last 10 Ligue 1 home games against Montpellier since August 2011.

Lille suffered their eighth defeat of the season in Ligue 1 at Angers last weekend but are yet to register two in a row this season.

Montpellier have lost 15 of their 30 games in the 2022-23 season, their most at this stage of the top-flight season since 2003-04.

Lille are unbeaten in their last 12 home Ligue 1 games, the best current run of any side. This is their best run in a single season since November 2010-May 2011.

Montpellier are on a three-game unbeaten run away from home in Ligue 1, their best run in a single season since February-April 2021.

Lille vs Montpellier Prediction

Lille are the favorites going into the fixture even though Montpellier's recent form has been promising. Owing to the better quality in the squad, we still predict the Mastiffs will prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Montpellier

Lille vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

