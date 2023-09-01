Lille vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3rd 2023

Lille take on Montpellier at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in a Ligue 1 match this Sunday.

Just one spot in the table currently separates these sides. Lille are currently in 10th place, with Montpellier sitting one spot above them in ninth.

Both teams have four points to their name, having won, drawn and lost a game thus far. However, Montpellier have scored more goals than Lille so far this season.

Lille vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille have won their last four games against Montpellier, including a 2-1 home win in April. In fact, Montpellier have not won a game against Lille since November 2017.

Despite the season only being three games old, it’s clear that Montpellier are a side to watch from an attacking perspective. Michel der Zakarian’s side have scored seven goals, with only Rennes scoring more (eight).

While Montpellier are clearly a dangerous attacking side, thus far their defense has looked leaky. With six goals conceded, only four sides have let in more in their opening three games, and three of them are in the bottom four.

Lille’s 4-1 loss to Lorient last weekend was a highly concerning one, largely because they conceded two goals within the first 10 minutes of the game. They'll need a better start here if they want to win.

Lille only played their most recent game on Thursday, drawing 1-1 against Croatian side Rijeka after extra time to just about scrape into the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

Lille vs Montpellier Prediction

Montpellier are the wild card of Ligue 1 due to their excellent attacking abilities but equally leaky defense. They’re capable of brilliance, but also capable of self-destructing, and that makes them tricky to predict.

Lille are probably the slightly better side on paper, but it’s also worth noting that they did play on Thursday with a full strength team. Therefore, they could be tired coming into this one.

Overall, fans should expect goals from this match, but it seems likely that a draw is the most viable result.

Prediction: Lille 2-2 Montpellier

Lille vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Montpellier’s last six Ligue 1 matches).

Tip 3: Mousa Tamari to score for Montpellier – Yes (Tamari has scored three goals in his opening three games this season).