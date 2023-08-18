Lille vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2023

Lille play host to Nantes at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in a Ligue 1 game this Sunday.

Neither of these teams came out on top in their first game of the 2023-24 season. Lille drew 1-1 with Nice thanks to an injury-time equalizer from Bafode Diakite, while Nantes fell 1-2 to Toulouse despite taking an early lead.

With both teams hunting for their first win of the new campaign, it’s safe to expect them both to come out and attack in this fixture.

Lille vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The recent history of this fixture does not favor Nantes at all. Lille are unbeaten against them in their last six games at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy and have won five of those games, including their most recent meeting.

Both teams were involved in games with last-gasp goals last weekend. However, while Lille rescued a point with their late goal, Nantes saw their chances of a draw washed away thanks to a 91st-minute goal conceded.

Lille may have one eye on their upcoming European campaign coming into this game. They face off with Croatian side Rijeka on Thursday in the first leg of the playoff round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Nantes’ late defeat last week means that if you take last season into account, they’ve lost five of their last seven fixtures. More worryingly, they have not won an away game in Ligue 1 since February 5.

On the other hand, Lille’s win last weekend means that including last season’s games, they have lost just once in their last nine games, falling to Reims on May 6.

Lille vs Nantes Prediction

It might be a new season, but it’s been so long since Nantes won an away game that it’s hard to imagine them changing that here.

Their form has been poor and they are also missing goalkeeper Alban Lafont, who has been sidelined for the foreseeable future with a collapsed lung.

Lille, meanwhile, are a team in flux right now after losing a couple of key players in the close season. However, they still have plenty of attacking talent to call upon, and will also enjoy the home advantage in this game.

With this considered, the prediction is a Lille victory.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Nantes

Lille vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lille to win

Tip 2: Lille to score more than 1.5 goals – Yes (Nantes have conceded at least two goals in nine of their last eleven Ligue 1 games).

Tip 3: Jonathan David to score for Lille – Yes (David scored 24 goals in Ligue 1 last season).