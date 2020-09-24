Lille vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign continues this Friday, as Lille play host to Nantes at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Christopher Galtier’s side have made a strong start to the season, with two wins and two draws putting them into fifth place in the table. Nantes, meanwhile, are currently in 14th place, but a win this week would likely see them jump up the table – above Lille themselves in fact.

Lille vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Recent results between these two sides have gone massively in Lille’s favour. Since the beginning of the 2017-18 season, Les Dogues have defeated Nantes on five occasions, drawing just one match along the way.

Their last meeting took place in March and saw Lille come away with a 1-0 victory.

In terms of form, Lille have picked up two wins and two draws thus far in the Ligue 1 campaign, but their matches have been notably low-scoring affairs. They are yet to score more than a single goal in a match.

Nantes, meanwhile, have won one, drawn two and lost one, but it is worth noting that the loss came against a strong Monaco side.

Lille form guide: D-W-W-D

Nantes form guide: D-W-L-D

Lille vs Nantes Team News

Christopher Galtier has no injury concerns leading into this match. Midfielder Renato Sanches returned from a short layoff in last week’s match with Marseille, and could be in contention for a start here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nantes forward Kalifa Coulibaly is likely to miss out on this game due to a niggling leg injury, although he could take a place on the substitutes’ bench. In midfield, meanwhile, Imran Louza is available following his suspension and could start.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kalifa Coulibaly

Suspended: None

Lille vs Nantes Predicted XI

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinaldo, Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba, Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Nantes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont, Dennis Appiah, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Fabio, Aboulaye Toure, Pedro Chirivella, Marcus Coco, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Renaud Emond

Lille vs Nantes Prediction

This might be a close game to call, as Lille’s strike force hasn’t exactly been firing on all cylinders during the current campaign.

However, Galtier’s side are stronger than Nantes, on paper at least, and if Christian Gourcuff’s men come to attack, they could leave things open at the back for Les Dogues to capitalise on.

There’s definitely a possibility that Nantes come away from this game with something, but the more likely outcome is a Lille victory.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Nantes