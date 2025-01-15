Lille vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2025

Lille will entertain Nice at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Friday. The two teams are separated by just one point and a place in the league standings, with the visitors leading in fourth place with 30 points.

Les Dogues extended their unbeaten streak across all competitions to 20 games on Tuesday, as they defeated Marseille 4-3 on penalties in the Coupe de France round of 32. They played Auxerre in their previous league outing and were held to a goalless draw.

Les Aiglons head into the match on a five-game unbeaten streak, recording four consecutive wins. They met Reims in Ligue 1 last week and registered a 4-2 away win, with Gaëtan Laborde bagging a brace. They played fierce rivals Bastia in the Coupe de France round of 32 on Wednesday and Mohamed-Ali Cho's second-half strike helped them record a 1-0 away win.

Lille vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 118 times in all competitions. Les Aiglons have the upper hand in these meetings with 44 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 38 wins while 36 games have ended in draws.

Their two league meetings last season ended in draws and they also played to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in November.

Les Dogues have the second-best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 16 goals in 17 games.

Nice are unbeaten in their last four league games, recording three wins. They have scored 11 goals during that period while conceding seven goals.

Lille are unbeaten in their last nine home games across all competitions, recording five wins.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven league outings.

Les Dogues have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five games, scoring one goal apiece in four of them.

Lille vs Nice Prediction

Les Lillois are unbeaten in their last 20 games in all competitions and will look to extend that record here. They have lost just two of their last 22 Ligue 1 home games and are strong favorites.

Bruno Genesio remains without the services of Nabil Bentaleb, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, Tiago Santos, Edon Zhegrova, and Ethan Mbappé due to injuries. Gabriel Gudmundsson was injured against Marseille in the Coupe de France and is likely to be rested here.

Le Gym have won their last three away games across all competitions, scoring six goals, and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their last three away games in this fixture, recording two wins while scoring eight goals.

Jérémie Boga, Terem Moffi, Victor Orakpo, and Morgan Sanson are sidelined with injuries while Moise Bombito and Tanguy Ndombélé face late fitness tests.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Lille 1-1 Nice

Lille vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

