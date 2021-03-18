Lille vs Nimes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees league-leaders Lille face off against Nimes at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in a major Ligue 1 game.

Lille are currently three points clear of their nearest rivals at the top of the table, while Nimes remain in danger in 19th.

Nimes will aim to pull off what would be a huge upset, but most people would expect this to be business as usual for high-flying Lille.

Lille vs Nimes Head-to-Head

Lille are currently top of Ligue 1 thanks to some impressive form throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

Christophe Galtier’s side have lost just twice in Ligue 1 action, with their most recent defeat coming way back on 6 January. They are unbeaten in 11 league games.

Last weekend saw them draw with Monaco, but they were defeated this week in a Coupe de France game by title rivals Paris St. Germain.

Meanwhile, strugglers Nimes have slipped back into danger of relegation following no wins in their past three games.

Three wins on the bounce lifted them out of danger briefly, but they’re right back in trouble now in 19th place.

However, they did pick up a respectable draw against bitter rivals Montpellier last weekend, keeping one of Ligue 1’s most dangerous sides relatively quiet.

The last time these sides met, in January, Lille ran out 1-0 winners. Nimes have failed to beat Lille in their last six meetings dating all the way back to 2003.

Lille form guide: D-W-W-D-L

Nimes form guide: W-W-D-L-D

𝙒𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙜 💪 pic.twitter.com/b7u533RrWd — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) March 18, 2021

Lille vs Nimes Team News

Lille

Lille boss Christophe Galtier should count himself lucky, as his side have no injury issues ahead of this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nimes

Meanwhile, Nimes have no fewer than six players likely to be unavailable for this game due to injury.

Injured: Karim Aribi, Anthony Briancon, Lucas Buades, Sidy Sarr, Clement Depres

Doubtful: Pablo Martinez

Suspended: None

Lille vs Nimes Predicted XI

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinildo, Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Luiz Araujo, Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan David

Nimes predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Baptiste Reynet, Sofiane Alakouch, Naomichi Ueda, Loick Landre, Florian Miguel, Adrian Cubas, Yassine Benrahou, Lamine Fomba, Renaud Ripart, Zinedine Ferhat, Moussa Kone

Lille vs Nimes Prediction

Nimes will be buoyed by their draw with Montpellier last weekend, but they’re still likely to struggle here.

Lille’s consistency has been the key to their success this season. With the attacking power they have, it’s hard to imagine them failing to score against a side who have conceded 55 goals.

We expect a comfortable home win in this match.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Nimes