Lille vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2024

Lille will host Olympique Marseille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and continue their push for a return to the UEFA Champions League. They beat Lens 2-1 in their last match, with Kosovo international Edon Zhegrova scoring a goal in either half before their opponents netted a consolation goal late in the game.

Lille sit fourth in the league table with 46 points from 27 games. They are seven points above their midweek opponents in seventh place and will be looking to widen that gap even further on Friday.

Olympique Marseille, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch of late and are now falling behind in the race for continental football.

They were beaten 2-0 by league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game but could not find a way past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the opposition goal despite holding the numerical advantage for the entirety of the second half.

Lille vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 115 meetings between Lille and Marseille. The hosts have won 36 of those games while the visitors have won 48 times.

There have been 31 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture and have not won at the Stade Pierre Mauroy since 2020.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Les Olympiens have scored 40 goals in the French top-flight this season. Only Monaco (52) and PSG (64) have scored more.

Les Dogues have picked up 30 points on home turf in Ligue 1 this season, the highest in the competition so far.

Lille vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Lille are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions after losing three of their four games prior. They are undefeated on home turf since last September and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Marseille, on the other hand, are on a three-game losing streak after winning each of their previous five matches. They have won just one of their last seven games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Olympique Marseille

Lille vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups at the Stade Pierre Mauroy)