Lille vs Pau Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2023

Lille host Ligue 2 side Pau at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the round of 32 of the French Cup on Sunday, looking to reach the last 16 for the first time in two years.

The Mastiffs were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season after losing 6-5 on penalties to Lens.

With three wins from their last five games, Paulo Fonseca's side are on a good run of form and feel confident of their chances going into the weekend's clash.

Lille are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, including a 2-0 win over Troyes in the last round of the cup.

Pau, meanwhile, are down in 15th position in the Ligue 2 standings with 22 points from 19 games and have failed to win their last five matches.

Yet, during this run, Les Pionniers managed to beat Montpellier 2-1 on home soil in the last round of the Coupe de France, with Mayron George scoring an 82nd-minute winner for the hosts.

Lille vs Pau Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official match between Lille and Pau.

Pau have won only three of their last eight games in all competitions.

Lille are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions.

Lille have kept a clean sheet in three of their last five games in all competitions.

Lille have scored at least two goals in each of their last three French Cup clashes and three in their last four.

PSG were the last team to beat Lille in normal time (3-0 in March 2021).

Pau are into the fourth round of the competition for the first time since the 2019-20 season, when the side went out in the last 16.

In the last two seasons, Pau went out in the Coupe de France on penalties - 4-5 vs Canet Rous in the 2021-22 season and 7-8 vs Rodez.

Lille vs Pau Prediction

Lille are obviously the favorites here, given their quality and recent form, in addition to their home advantage.

Pau, meanwhile, are like a lamb in the slaughterhouse, although they can be a tough side to beat on their day.

The Mastiffs should regardless prevail here.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Pau

Lille vs Pau Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

