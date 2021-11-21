Lille vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Lille are set to play Red Bull Salzburg at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Lille come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against ten-man AS Monaco in Ligue 1. An early first-half brace from Canada international Jonathan David for Lille was cancelled out by goals from Senegalese winger Krepin Diatta and French striker Wissam Ben Yedder for AS Monaco, who had Serbian centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic sent off late in the second-half.

Red Bull Salzburg, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Flyeralarm Admira in the Austrian Bundesliga. Despite dominating possession, Red Bull Salzburg were unable to find the net against their opponents.

Lille vs Red Bull Salzburg Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other once before in the Champions League. Red Bull Salzburg beat Lille 2-1 in that game. A brace from young German star Karim Adeyemi ensured victory for Red Bull Salzburg. Veteran Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz scored the consolation goal for Lille.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-L-D-L

Red Bull Salzburg form guide in the Austrian Bundesliga: D-W-D-W-D

Lille vs Red Bull Salzburg Team News

Lille

Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Benjamin Andre and forward Jonathan Ikone, with both players suspended. There are doubts over the availability of Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches, Dutch centre-back Sven Botman and winger Jonathan Bamba.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sven Botman, Jonathan Bamba, Renato Sanches

Suspended: Benjamin Andre, Jonathan Ikone

Red Bull Salzburg

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg will be without Austrian centre-back Albert Vallci, Malian forward Sekou Koita, Polish centre-back Kamil Piatkowski and veteran midfielder Zlatko Junuzovic.

Injured: Albert Vallci, Zlatko Junuzovic, Kamil Piatkowski, Sekou Koita

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille vs Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo, Reinildo Mandava, Isaac Lihadji, Cheikh Niasse, Amadou Onana, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Philipp Kohn, Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Jerome Onguene, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer, Mohamed Camara, Maurits Kjaergaard, Nicolas Seiwald, Brenden Aaronson, Karim Adeyemi, Chukwubuike Adamu

FC Red Bull Salzburg @RedBullSalzburg 🗣️ Brenden #Aaronson : "Wir haben in dieser Saison eine Menge Tore gemacht. Heute war das nicht so. Auch ich habe heute viele Chancen gehabt und sie nicht genutzt. Das passiert manchmal, auch wenn es nicht passieren darf. Wir müssen uns aber keine Sorgen machen." #RBSADM 🗣️ Brenden #Aaronson: "Wir haben in dieser Saison eine Menge Tore gemacht. Heute war das nicht so. Auch ich habe heute viele Chancen gehabt und sie nicht genutzt. Das passiert manchmal, auch wenn es nicht passieren darf. Wir müssen uns aber keine Sorgen machen." #RBSADM https://t.co/YLtLrblzS7

Lille vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction

Lille's Ligue 1 position is nothing to brag about, with the current league champions 12th in the table. They have fared slightly better in the Champions League, and are second in their group. They have won only one game so far in the tournament, though.

Red Bull Salzburg, on the other hand, top their Champions League, ahead of more illustrious names like Lille and Sevilla. Karim Adeyemi has been the star of the show so far, and looks to be the next player to bring Red Bull Salzburg a huge profit, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich among the clubs interested.

Red Bull Salzburg should win.

Prediction: Lille 0-2 Red Bull Salzburg

Edited by Abhinav Anand