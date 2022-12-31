Lille vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | January 2, 2023

Lille will host Reims at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Monday, looking to make it three wins in a row.

Having beaten Angers 1-0 in November before the midseason break, the Mastiffs returned to action on Wednesday to secure a 2-0 victory over Clermont Foot. With 29 points in 16 games, Paulo Fonseca's side are sixth in the league but are within grasp of the UEFA Champions League spots.

Reims are nine points worse off them in tenth but haven't lost in their last ten games since the 3-0 defeat by AS Monaco in September.

However, during that run, Les rouges et blancs won only three meetings - all coming under their caretaker manager William Still. He replaced Oscar Garcia in October and has worked wonders with the side since.

Lille vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille have won three of their last four games against Reims in Ligue 1, as many as in their first 11 in the 21st century.

Lille have lost only one of their last 13 home games against Reims in Ligue 1, winning eight.

Lille have lost only one of their last seven Ligue 1 games played in January, although that was the most recent one against Brest on January 22 this year.

Reims have drawn goalless in their two calendar year openers in Ligue 1 - vs Dijon in 2021 and vs Clermont Foot in 2022.

Lille have scored in their last 12 home games in Ligue 1, netting 20 overall, after failing to score in three of their previous four.

Reims' tally of 19 goals is lower than any side besides Nice (15) from the current top ten standings in Ligue 1.

Lille vs Reims Prediction

Lille have been a much stronger attacking unit than Reims this season, scoring ten more goals than them, while the Mastiffs also have the home advantage.

Stade de Reims @StadeDeReims ‍♂️ M. Eric Wattellier a été désigné pour arbitrer le prochain match des Rouge et Blanc face au



#LOSCSDR #GoSDR ‍♂️ M. Eric Wattellier a été désigné pour arbitrer le prochain match des Rouge et Blanc face au @losclive . Cette saison, il avait déjà officié lors d'une rencontre du SDR, c'était face à Lens lors de la J6. 👮‍♂️ M. Eric Wattellier a été désigné pour arbitrer le prochain match des Rouge et Blanc face au @losclive. Cette saison, il avait déjà officié lors d'une rencontre du SDR, c'était face à Lens lors de la J6. #LOSCSDR #GoSDR https://t.co/VcX3kF33h1

Reims are unbeaten in their last few games, but their Monday rivals are just too strong at home, and their unbeaten streak should come to an end at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Reims

Lille vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

