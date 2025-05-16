Lille vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Lille will welcome Reims to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in their final Ligue 1 match of the season on Saturday. The hosts need to win this match to ensure at least a direct spot in the UEFA Europa League next season. Les rouges et blancs have 33 points, just three more than 17th-placed Saint-Étienne, and a loss here might condemn them to play in the relegation playoffs.

Les Dogues are winless in their two league games in May. They saw their unbeaten streak end after four games last week as they suffered a 2-0 away loss to Brest. They failed to score for the first time since March and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

The visitors, meanwhile, have lost their two games this month. They failed to score for the third game in a row last week, suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Saint-Étienne.

Lille vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 64 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 25 wins. Les Dogues are not far behind with 23 wins, and 16 games have ended in draws.

Both teams had registered away wins in their Ligue 1 meetings last season. The home side continued that form with a 2-0 away win in the campaign opener in August.

Lille are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 home games, recording four wins.

Reims have failed to score in four of their last six league games and have kept three clean sheets in that period.

The visitors have the second-worst attacking record in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 32 goals in 33 league games.

Les rouges et blancs have failed to score in six of their last seven Ligue 1 away games.

Lille vs Reims Prediction

Les Lillois are winless in their last two games and will look to bounce back in this home game. They have lost just one of their last seven home games against the visitors and have conceded one goal apiece in five games during that period. Notably, they have lost just two of their last 17 Ligue 1 home games.

Ethan Mbappé, Tiago Santos, and Edon Zhegrova are long-term absentees, while André Gomes is a doubt with a back injury. Chuba Akpom might get the nod to start alongside Jonathan David in the attack.

Les rouges et blancs are winless in their last three games, conceding three goals without a reply, and will look to improve upon that record. They have won just one of their last 10 Ligue 1 away games, suffering five losses and have failed to score in seven games in that period.

Mohamed Daramy, Yaya Fofana, and Reda Khadra are sidelined with injuries, while Keito Nakamura will serve a suspension here.

Les Dogues have a good home record recently, while Reims have failed to score in six of their last seven away games. With that in mind, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Reims

Lille vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

