Lille vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this week as Lille lock horns with Reims on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and cannot afford to lose this game.

Reims are in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate with Lorient over the weekend and will want to take it up a notch this week.

Lille, on the other hand, have struggled to meet expectations this season and have several issues to solve at the moment. Les Dogues suffered a 1-0 defeat against Lens in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

LOSC @losclive 🎙️ Dès 12h45, suivez la conférence de presse avant #LOSCSDR sur nos médias. 🎙️ Dès 12h45, suivez la conférence de presse avant #LOSCSDR sur nos médias. https://t.co/Lib6Hbl2MM

Lille vs Reims Head-to-Head

Reims have a surprisingly impressive record against Lille and have won seven out of 17 matches played between the two teams. Lille have managed six victories against Reims and will want to level the scales in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Lille. Reims were impressive on the day but will need to step up to the plate this week.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-W-D-L

Reims form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-D-D

Lille vs Reims Team News

Lille have an impressive squad this season

Lille

Renato Sanches is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Reims this weekend. Tiago Djalo and Mehmet Zeki Celik have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Renato Sanches

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reims need to win this game. Image Source: Stuttgarter Zeitung

Reims

Arber Zeneli is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Lille this week. Moussa Doumbia and Kaj Sierhuis are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Arber Zeneli

Doubtful: Moussa Doumbia, Kaj Sierhuis

Suspended: None

Lille vs Reims Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Jeremy Pied, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric; Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici

Reims Predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid; Thomas Foket, Xavier Chavalerin, Marshall Monetsi, Ghislain Konan; Nathanael Mbuku, Mathieu Cafaro, El Bilal Toure

Lille vs Reims Prediction

Lille have exceptional players in their ranks but have struggled to make their mark this season. Les Dogues have won only one of their six games so far and have a point to prove this week.

Also Read

Reims can pack a punch on their day and will want to be at their best in this match. Lille have a better team on paper, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Lille 3-1 Reims

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi