Lille vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this week as Lille lock horns with Reims on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and cannot afford to lose this game.
Reims are in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate with Lorient over the weekend and will want to take it up a notch this week.
Lille, on the other hand, have struggled to meet expectations this season and have several issues to solve at the moment. Les Dogues suffered a 1-0 defeat against Lens in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.
Lille vs Reims Head-to-Head
Reims have a surprisingly impressive record against Lille and have won seven out of 17 matches played between the two teams. Lille have managed six victories against Reims and will want to level the scales in this match.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Lille. Reims were impressive on the day but will need to step up to the plate this week.
Lille form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-W-D-L
Reims form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-D-D
Lille vs Reims Team News
Lille
Renato Sanches is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Reims this weekend. Tiago Djalo and Mehmet Zeki Celik have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.
Injured: Renato Sanches
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Reims
Arber Zeneli is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part against Lille this week. Moussa Doumbia and Kaj Sierhuis are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.
Injured: Arber Zeneli
Doubtful: Moussa Doumbia, Kaj Sierhuis
Suspended: None
Lille vs Reims Predicted XI
Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Jeremy Pied, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric; Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici
Reims Predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid; Thomas Foket, Xavier Chavalerin, Marshall Monetsi, Ghislain Konan; Nathanael Mbuku, Mathieu Cafaro, El Bilal Toure
Lille vs Reims Prediction
Lille have exceptional players in their ranks but have struggled to make their mark this season. Les Dogues have won only one of their six games so far and have a point to prove this week.
Reims can pack a punch on their day and will want to be at their best in this match. Lille have a better team on paper, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.
Prediction: Lille 3-1 Reims