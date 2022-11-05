Lille vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2022

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lille lock horns with an impressive Rennes outfit in an important clash at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday.

Lille vs Rennes Preview

Rennes are currently in third place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side eased past Montpellier by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Lille, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. Les Dogues slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lyon in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Lille vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille have an impressive recent record against Rennes and have won 21 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rennes' 13 victories.

After a run of four defeats in five matches against Rennes, Lille are unbeaten in their last six Ligue 1 games against the away side.

Lille have lost only three of their 46 Ligue 1 games at home against Rennes, with their previous such defeat coming in 2016.

Lille lost their last Ligue 1 game against Lyon but are yet to suffer consecutive defeats in the competition this season.

Rennes are unbeaten in their last nine Ligue 1 games and are on a five-game winning streak in the competition this season

Lille have won their last three Ligue 1 home games - their longest such run in the competition since 2019.

Lille vs Rennes Prediction

Rennes have an impressive squad at their disposal and have stepped up to the plate this season. The likes of Arnaud Kalimuendo and Amine Gouiri have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Lille can pack a punch on their day and have a good record against Rennes at home in Ligue 1. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Lille 2-2 Rennes

Lille vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lille to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Amine Gouiri to score - Yes

