Lille vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Lille will entertain Rennes at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The hosts have two wins and two losses in their last four league outings. After losing 3-1 away to Toulouse last month, they bounced back with a 1-0 away win over Reims last week, with Jonathan David scoring the only goal of the match in the 56th minute.

They continued their winning run in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 on Thursday with a 3-0 away triumph. David bagged a brace, and Edon Zhegrova added a goal in the second half.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak in Ligue 1 ended last week after eight games, as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Lorient. Amine Gouiri bagged a consolation goal in the fourth minute of injury time, with Benjamin Bourigeaud providing the assist.

Lille vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 105 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the better side in these meetings, with 42 wins to their name. The visitors have 29 wins, and 34 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last nine meetings against the visitors, recording four wins.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, including the reverse fixture in September, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Lille are unbeaten in their last eight home games in Ligue 1, recording six wins and keeping six clean sheets.

Rennes are unbeaten in their last five away games in Ligue 1, recording three wins.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 36-34 in 24 league games this term. The hosts have a better defensive record, conceding 20 goals, nine fewer than the visitors.

Lille vs Rennes Prediction

Les Dogues have won their two games in March thus far, with both wins coming in away games. They are unbeaten in their last 11 home games in all competitions, recording four wins on the trot while keeping clean sheets. Interestingly, they have drawn their last three home meetings against the visitors.

Rémy Cabella and Adam Ounas are confirmed absentees for head coach Paulo Fonseca, while Ivan Cavaleiro faces a late fitness test. A few changes in the starting XI are expected here as they play their third game in eight days.

Les Rouge et Noirs suffered their first loss in five games last week and will look to bounce back with a win. They have suffered just one loss in their last seven away games in 2024 and will look to build on that form.

There are no team news updates for manager Julien Stéphan as Enzo Le Fée, Fabian Rieder, and Mahamadou Nagida are sidelined with injuries. Désiré Doué is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Lille are unbeaten in their last nine meetings against the visitors and have suffered just two losses at home in the 21st century in this fixture. With that in mind and considering their current goalscoring form, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Rennes

Lille vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan David to score or assist any time - Yes