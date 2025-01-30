Lille vs Saint-Etienne Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1st 2025

Lille will host Saint-Etienne at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have had mixed results in their league assignments of late but remain in contention for UEFA Champions League football as they sit fifth in the table with 32 points from 19 matches.

They suffered a 2-1 defeat to Strasbourg in their last league outing squandering an early lead in the process. Les Dogues, however, returned to winning ways emphatically as they thrashed Feyenoord 6-1 on Wednesday in the final round of the Champions League's league phase to advance directly to the last 16 of the competition.

Saint-Etienne have had their struggles upon returning to the French top flight and will now hope new boss Eirik Horneland can steer the side to safety. They played out a 1-1 draw against Auxerre last time out falling behind midway through the first half before Lucas Stassin levelled the scores from close range later on in the half.

The visitors sit 15th in Ligue 1 with 18 points and will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

Lille vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 121 meetings between Lille and Saint-Etienne. The home side have scored 39 of those games while the visitors have won 46 times. There have been 36 draws between the two clubs.

The visitors picked up a 1-0 win in the last meeting between the two clubs, snapping a seven-game winless streak in this fixture.

Lille have conceded 19 goals in the French top-flight this season. Only Lens (18) and league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (17) have shipped fewer.

Les Verts are the second-lowest-scoring side in Ligue 1 this season with a goal tally of 18.

Lille vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Lille's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They are undefeated in their last 11 games on home ground and will head into Saturday's game on a high.

Saint-Etienne are on a run of consecutive draws and have won just one of their last eight games. They are one of just two teams in the French top flight this season without a win on the road and could lose this one.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Saint-Etienne

Lille vs Saint-Etienne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams has produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)

