Lille vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Reigning champions Lille get the round 28 fixtures in Ligue 1 underway with a home game against Saint-Etienne on Friday.

The hosts are on a four-game unbeaten streak in the league and secured a comprehensive 4-0 win over Clermont Foot in their previous league outing. The game played at Stade Pierre-Mauroy saw the hosts score three times after Salis Abdul Samed was sent off in the 68th minute.

The visiting side returned to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph at home over 19th-placed Metz as they climbed out of the relegation zone.

Lille need a win here to keep their European hopes alive while every game is crucial for the visitors as they are just a point and a place above the relegation zone.

Lille vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

There have been 75 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. They have been very closely matched in this fixture, with Lille enjoying the narrowest of leads in wins. They have 25 wins, Les Verts have 24 while 26 games have ended in draws.

The last three games in this fixture have ended in draws while the visitors have just one win in their last nine encounters against Les Dogues. The visitors are winless at Friday's venue since their Coupe de La Liga win in 2003 while their last league win here came in 1999.

Lille form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Saint-Etienne form guide (Ligue 1): W-L-D-W-W

Lille vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Lille

There are no reported injuries for the hosts and with the strongest possible XI available for manager Jocelyn Gourvennec, the club might look to make it three wins in a row.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne

Yvann Macon has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Romain Hamouma and Saidou Sow have also been sidelined for at least four weeks with wrist and ankle injuries.

Enzo Crivelli is another injury concern while Miguel Trauco and Yvan Neyou's involvement in this game remains doubtful. Eliaquim Mangala will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injured: Yvann Macon, Romain Hamouma, Saidou Sow, Enzo Crivelli

Doubtful: Miguel Trauco, Yvan Neyou

Suspended: Eliaquim Mangala

Lille vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Leo Jardim (GK); Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo; Jonathan Bamba, Renato Sanches, Xeka, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Jonathan David, Timothy Weah

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Paul Bernardoni (GK); Falaye Sacko, Harold Moukoudi, Mickael Nade; Timothee Kolodziejczak, Mahdi Camara, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Sada Thioub; Ryad Boudebouz; Denis Bouanga, Arnaud Nordin

Lille vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

The hosts have managed to keep clean sheets in their last four league fixtures and also boast a good home record against the visitors. Saint-Etienne have scored in each of their last five outings but have often come up short in their trips to Lille and might struggle here.

Taking everything into consideration, a clean sheet and a comfortable win for the hosts seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Saint-Etienne

