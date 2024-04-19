Lille vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Lille face off with Strasbourg at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in a Ligue 1 game this Sunday.

Lille are currently in fourth place and are still chasing a UEFA Champions League spot, while Strasbourg sit down in 12th and have little to play for at this stage.

So who will come out on top in this match this weekend?

Lille vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille have largely been dominant against Strasbourg in recent seasons, although they did lose to them earlier in the current campaign. However, they have won four of their last six games, and are unbeaten at home against them dating back to 2018.

Lille are currently riding a five-match unbeaten streak in Ligue 1, and have won their last two matches in a row. However, after defeating Aston Villa 2-1 and then losing to the Premier League side on penalties on Thursday, they may come into this match somewhat tired.

Strasbourg are also on one of their best runs of the season. They are unbeaten in their last four games, and have won three of them, including last weekend against Reims.

Lille's major strength this season has been in defence. They have conceded the third-fewest goals of any Ligue 1 side, and goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier has kept 14 clean sheets.

Although Lille largely have a full-strength squad after their match with Aston Villa, they are likely to be without Kosovan winger Edon Zhegrova here. This is a blow as he was named Ligue 1's Player of the Month for March.

Lille vs Strasbourg Prediction

If you go by league positions, this match ought to be a whitewash in favour of Lille. However, both teams have been in good form and it's hard to say how much their midweek game against Aston VIlla will have taken out of the home side.

Despite this, Lille still have the better squad of players, and while their loss to Villa was gutwrenching, their overall performance was a strong one.

It's difficult to pick a side who only have two days' preparation time to win, but equally, it's not easy to pick a side with little to play for. Therefore, the prediction is a draw.

Prediction: Lille 1-1 Strasbourg

Lille vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Lille and Strasbourg have both boasted a solid defensive record recently, letting in a total of ten goals between them in their last ten games).

Tip 3: Jonathan David to score for Lille - Yes (David has 16 goals this season including five in his last five games).

