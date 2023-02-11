Lille vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2023

Lille will host Strasbourg at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on Sunday in another round of the Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season but remain on the hunt for European football. They returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 3-1 comeback win over Stade Rennais, with three different players getting on the scoresheet in the second half to overturn an early deficit.

Lille have picked up 38 points from 22 games this season and sit fifth in the league table. They can enter the European spots with a win on Sunday and will be looking to do just that.

Strasbourg have endured a near-abysmal campaign but have now begun picking up points to avoid an impending relegation tussle. They picked up a 2-0 home win over Montpellier in their last league outing, with team top scorer Habib Diallo scoring twice in the first half to take his league tally to 10.

The visitors sit 17th in the league table with 18 points from 22 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Lille vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Lille and Strasbourg. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last nine.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Only two of Lille's six league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Strasbourg have picked up nine points on the road in the league this season. Only Angers (5) and Auxerre (4) have picked up fewer.

Le Racing have picked up just two clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season. Only Troyes (1) have picked up fewer.

Lille vs Strasbourg Prediction

Lille have won just one of their last four games across all competitions. They are, however, undefeated in their last 10 home games and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Strasbourg's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that. However, they have struggled for results on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Strasbourg

Lille vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in nine of Strasbourg's last 11 matches)

