Lille vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12 2023

Lille play host to Toulouse in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Pierre Mauroy this Sunday.

Lille are currently in fifth place in the table, and may have their eyes on the top four this weekend, while Toulouse are far lower in 14th place. However, the away side will be full of confidence after their European exploits this week.

So who will come out on top in this match this weekend?

Lille vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille have beaten Toulouse in their last three meetings dating back to February 2020. In fact, Toulouse have not won at the Stade Pierre Mauroy since December 2018.

Lille are currently riding one of their best runs in a while, as they have not suffered a defeat since September 26, winning three and drawing two of their last five games.

In contrast, Toulouse have not won since October 1’s victory over Metz, and have lost their last two league games, most recently suffering a 1-2 defeat to Le Havre.

Part of the reason for Toulouse’s patchy league form could be their European exploits with their thin squad. Carles Martinez Novell’s side pulled off one of the bigger results in the Europa League this season when they defeated Liverpool 3-2 this week.

With just 10 goals conceded thus far, Lille have the third-tightest defense in Ligue 1 right now, behind league leaders Nice and second-place Paris St. Germain.

Lille vs Toulouse Prediction

Both of these sides played European games on Thursday, but it’s probably safe to say that Lille will be the fresher side coming into this one thanks to their slightly bigger squad.

Toulouse should come into this one full of confidence after their thrilling win over Liverpool, but there’s also every chance that they will be tired following that game.

Lille, meanwhile, were able to rotate their side and will have plenty of confidence thanks to their five-match unbeaten run. Overall, then, it probably won’t be too easy for them, but the prediction is a narrow home victory.

Prediction: Lille 1-0 Toulouse

Lille vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lille to win.

Tip 2: Lille to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Lille have conceded just one goal in their past five Ligue 1 games).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Lille are also one of Ligue 1’s lower-scoring sides with just 14 goals to their name thus far).