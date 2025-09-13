Lille vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Lille will welcome Toulouse to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, winning two of the three games. Les Violets have also registered two wins, but they have suffered one loss.

Ad

Les Dogues were held to a 3-3 draw by Brest in their campaign opener and have won their two games since. They met Lorient in their previous outing and registered a dominating 7-1 away win. Notably, all eight goals in that match were scored in the second half, with Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Hamza Igamane bagging braces.

The visitors had won their first two games of the league campaign while keeping clean sheets, but fell to a 6-3 home loss to defending champions Paris Saint-Germain before the international break.

Ad

Trending

Lille vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 76 times in all competitions. Les Violets have the upper hand in these meetings, with 32 wins. The hosts have recorded 21 wins, and 23 games have ended in draws.

Les Dogues secured a league double over the visitors, recording 2-1 wins in the home and away games.

Six of the last eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three away games in Ligue 1, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Lille are unbeaten in their last seven Ligue 1 home games, recording six wins.

Toulouse have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

Les Dogues have scored at least one goal in their last 43 home games in Ligue 1, which is the longest such streak across Europe's top five leagues.

Ad

Lille vs Toulouse Prediction

Les Lillois have won three of their last four league games, scoring 13 goals, and will look to build on that prolific run here. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in this fixture, recording three wins, and are strong favorites.

Marc-Aurèle Caillard, Thomas Meunier, and Ousmane Toure are sidelined with injuries. Olivier Giroud and Ethan Mbappé are fully fit.

Les Violets suffered their first defeat of the season in their previous outing, though they managed to score three goals in that match and will look to continue their goalscoring form. They have conceded at least two goals in five of their last seven meetings against the hosts.

Ad

Niklas Schmidt is a confirmed absentee while Abu Francis and Rafik Messali face late fitness tests.

The hosts have enjoyed an impressive start to their league campaign, and considering their recent record in this fixture, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lille 3-1 Toulouse

Lille vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More