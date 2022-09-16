Lille vs Toulouse prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Lille welcome Toulouse to Stade Pierre Mauroy on matchday eight of Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Marseille. It was their first away setback of a campaign clouded by a 7-1 home loss to defending champions PSG on the third matchday.

Les Dogues have shown signs of recovery since then, pulling off two significant away wins against Ajaccio and Montpellier to claim the eighth spot. Coach Paulo Fonseca has said they intend to hit the top five in no time. They are currently three points from achieving that goal and a win against Toulouse should suffice.

The visitors endured a difficult start to the season, losing three games in a row and sharing the spoils twice at home. But they have been able to stop the bleeding with two victories against Troyes and Reims to take a seat in the 11th spot.

Le Téfécé were crushed 3-0 in their last trip to Stade Pierre Mauroy but a previous visit ended in their favor, 2-1. They could leap to the seventh or eighth spot in the event of a win over Lille, who are under pressure from supporters to deliver. Another home defeat would be unacceptable.

Lille’s smooth and impressive attack will come up against Toulouse’s rigid and resolute defense.

Lille vs Toulouse Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, each side came out on top twice while one game ended in a stalemate.

Lille form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Toulouse form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Lille vs Toulouse News

Lille

One of the hottest potential moves during the transfer window involved Lille’s centre-forward Jonathan David. He eventually stayed put, with four goals and two assists to him name already in the new campaign. Last season, he was among the league’s top scorers with 15 goals. He will hope to improve on his tally against Toulouse on Sunday. The hosts will also be counting on Jonathan Bamba up front. The Ivorian-French left winger boasts three goals and two assists so far.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Toulouse

Centre-forward Rhys Healey will sit out the clash due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injury: Rhys Healey.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None.

Lille vs Toulouse Predicted Xls

Lille (3-4-3): Lucas Chevalier (GK), Bafode Diakite, Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo, Akim Zedadka, Benjamin Andre, Angel Gomes, Ismaily, Adam Ounas, Jonathan David, Jonathan Bamba

Toulouse (4-2-3-1): Maxime Dupe (GK), Mikkel Desler, Anthony Rouault, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Issiaga Sylla, Stijn Spierings, Branco van Den Boomen, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Fares Chaibi, Moussa Diarra, Thijs Dallinga

Lille vs Toulouse Prediction

If the hosts can sustain their push on the visitors across both halves, the meeting will unfold in their favor.

Lille are expected to win thanks to their individuality and motivation.

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Toulouse

