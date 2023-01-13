Lille vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15, 2023

Lille will host Troyes in Ligue 1 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday (January 15).

The hosts are seventh in the league table but missed an opportunity to climb into the top six after drawing goalless with strugglers Brest. Before that, they had collected eight points from a possible 12.

Troyes, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Marseille on Wednesday. The loss means Troyes’ win over Strasbourg on January 2 remains their only win in ten games. They remain in mid-table but are only four points above the drop zone.

Lille vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the two sides have been largely mixed. In six games since 2016, Lille have won twice and lost thrice. It's worth noting, though, that Lille have won their last two home games against Troyes.

Troyes have conceded 35 goals this season, which gives them Ligue 1’s fourth-weakest defence. They’ve also kept just one clean sheet so far, drawing goalless with Nantes in December.

Lille have one of the tighter defences in Ligue 1, with 24 goals conceded. Since taking over in goal in September, 21-year old keeper Lucas Chevalier has kept five clean sheets.

Troyes forward Mama Balde has been involved in ten goals this season, making him the away side’s key player by some distance.

Despite six places separating the sides in the standings, Troyes (29) have only scored one goal fewer than Lille.

Lille vs Troyes Prediction

This should be a closer game to call than it looks. Lille flattered to deceive against Brest, producing just four shots on target, while Troyes, despite their recent loss to Marseille, have improved under new boss Patrick Kisnorbo.

However, Lille should still be the favourites. The fact is that Troyes have won just once in their past ten league games, while Lille have lost just once in nine.

Can Troyes stifle their opponents for a draw? It’s possible, but it seems more likely that Lille will bounce back from their disappointing midweek showing to claim a victory.

Prediction: Lille 2-0 Troyes

Lille vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lille win

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (there have been less than 2.5 goals scored in Lille’s last six league games.)

Tip 3: Lille to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Lille have kept three clean sheets in their last four games.)

