Lille vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Troyes visit the Stade Pierre-Mauroy to take on Lille in a Ligue 1 clash.

Defending champions Lille are currently in 12th place in the table, while Troyes are three places lower in 15th.

So will the champions prevail this weekend or can Troyes spring an upset?

Lille’s form has been up and down thus far this season, and it now seems impossible for them to mount another run at the Ligue 1 title.

However, they did pick up an impressive win this Wednesday, knocking off high flying Rennes thanks to goals from Xeka and Renato Sanches.

Incredibly, the win was Lille’s first in the league since 3 October, breaking a six-game winless streak. Fans will now be hoping that their team can find more consistency from now on.

Troyes, meanwhile, also won this week, picking up a strong 2-0 win over Lorient that lifted them out of danger for now.

One of Ligue 1’s lowest-scoring sides, if Laurent Batlles’ side could find their shooting boots more often they might be able to climb the table further.

However, like Lille, they will simply be looking for more consistency starting with this game.

Lille vs Troyes Head-to-Head

The all-time record between the sides stands at nine wins for Troyes and five wins for Lille in the 21 games played across competitions. Seven of those matches have ended in a stalemate.

Lille’s previous six meetings with Troyes have garnered mixed results, with two wins, two losses and two draws.

Lille form guide: W-D-W-D-D

Troyes form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Lille vs Troyes Team News

Lille

Zeki Celik is suspended for Lille while Leo Jardim is also likely to miss out.

Injured: Leo Jardim

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Zeki Celik

Troyes

Troyes still have some real injury issues, with six players likely to miss the match.

Injured: Karim Azamoum, Adil Rami, Metinho, Philippe Sandler, Brandon Domingues, Yasser Larouci

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

ESTAC Troyes @estac_officiel

2-0

🔵⚪️ 🎙 La réaction du coach Batlles et de @Rips_20 , auteur de son premier but troyen en match officiel pour montrer la voix du succès à l’ESTAC ce soir face au FC Lorient ! ⚽️ #ESTACFCL 2-0 #TeamEstac 🔵⚪️ 🎙 La réaction du coach Batlles et de @Rips_20, auteur de son premier but troyen en match officiel pour montrer la voix du succès à l’ESTAC ce soir face au FC Lorient ! ⚽️ #ESTACFCL 2-0#TeamEstac 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/Lb0qKOQ9SI

Lille vs Troyes Predicted XI

Lille predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinildo; Amadou Onana, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Jonathan David, Renato Sanches

Troyes predicted XI (5-4-1): Gauthier Gallon; Youssouf Kone, Jimmy Giraudon, Yoann Salmier; Issa Kabore, Giulian Biancone; Florian Tardieu, Tristan Dingome, Mama Balde, Nassim Chadli; Yoann Touzghar

Lille vs Troyes Prediction

Both sides are coming off impressive performances, but Lille are much stronger on paper and definitely have the ability to crack Troyes’ defense.

An upset isn’t out of the question here given Lille’s patchy form, but a home win is the prediction.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Lille 2-1 Troyes

Edited by Shardul Sant