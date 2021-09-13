Lille vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Reigning Ligue 1 champions Lille will host current Bundesliga league leaders Wolfsburg in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Lille are not expected to go deep in the Champions League this season after selling some of their key players from last campaign. However, they could play more freely without any expectations in the Champions League.

The French side have started the season slow, having won just once out of their five fixtures in Ligue 1 so far.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, have impressed under new head coach Mark van Bommel this season. Despite the managerial change, they have retained their rigidity and have managed to get the job done in front of goal.

Group G will also include Sevilla and FC Salzburg. The group is likely to be pretty competitive, so Wolfsburg will hope to get off to a winning start despite playing their first game away from home.

Lille vs Wolfsburg Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off just twice. Wolfsburg have won one, and the other match ended in a draw. Wolfsburg went to Lille and won 3-0 the last time they met in the Europa League, and they will hope for a similar outcome on Tuesday.

Lille form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Wolfsburg form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Lille vs Wolfsburg Team News

Lille

Lille will be without Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba, Timothy Weah and Orestis Karnezis. Mehmet Zeki Celik is also a doubt.

The positive news is that Jonathan David came off the bench against Lorient and is expected to feature against Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

Injured: Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba, Timothy Weah, Orestis Karnezis

Doubtful: Mehmet Zeki Celik

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Xaver Schagler, William and Bartosz Bialek are not expected to feature for Wolfsburg. Paulo Otavio’s involvement is also in doubt.

Injured: Xaver Schagler, William, Bartosz Bialek

Doubtful: Paulo Otavio

Suspended: None

Lille vs Wolfsburg Predicted Lineups

Lille Probable XI (4-4-2): Ivo Grbic; Reinildo Mandava, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo; Yusuf Yazici, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Angel Gomez; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Wolfsburg Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussillion, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Anthony Brooks, Ridle Baku; Max Arnold, Joshua Guilavogui; Dodi Lukebakio, Max Philipp, Renato Steffen; Wout Weghorst

Lille vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Wolfsburg are likely to make a few changes to keep their players fresh for the coming games. Van Bommel has a decent enough squad to make a few rotations. Despite that, the Germans should come away with at least a draw when they face Lille on Tuesday.

The French side haven’t started well, but with the fans behind them, they are likely to give a good account of themselves come Tuesday. We expect this to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Lille 1-1 Wolfsburg

