Lillestrom vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022

Lillestrom and Bodo/Glimt will square off at the Arasen Stadion in round 24 of the Norwegian Eliteserien on Saturday (October 1).
The hosts will head into the weekend looking to get one over Glimt, having failed to win the last 11 meetings against them since 2016.
Lillestrom were sent crashing down to earth last time out, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Rosenborg on September 18. That followed a 2-1 victory over Stromsgodset on September 10, which saw their two-game winless run come to an end.
With 44 points from 23 games, Lillestrom are second in the standings, two points and two places above their Saturday visitors.
Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt failed to make it two wins from two last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Haugesund at home.
Before that, Glimt saw their three-game winless run come to an end on September 15 when they saw off Swiss Super League side FC Zurich 2-1 in Group A of the UEFA Europa League.
Bodo/Glimt head into the weekend on a run of one win from their last four away games across competitions, losing twice and drawing once.
Lillestrom vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 14 wins from the last 34 meetings between the two teams, Lillestrom boast a superior record in this fixture.
- Bodo/Glimt have picked up ten wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.
- The Glimt are unbeaten in their last 11 games against Lillestrom, claiming six wins and five draws since a 1-0 loss in February 2016.
- Lillestrom are on a run of one win from their last four games, losing twice and drawing once.
- Bodo/Glimt have managed just one win in their last five outings across competitions, losing twice and drawing twice since the start of September.
Lillestrom vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction
With just two points and two places separating the two teams in the top four, a thrilling contest could ensue. Bodo/Glimt have been dominant in recent meetings between the two teams, so they could come away with a slender victory.
Prediction: Lillestrom 1-2 Bodo/Glimt
2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool
Lillestrom vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Bodo/Glimt have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games.)
Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams.)