Lillestrom vs KFUM Oslo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25th 2025

The action resumes in the Norwegian NM Cup as Lillestrom and KFUM Oslo square off at Arasen Stadion on Wednesday. This will be the second meeting between the two sides this year after Johannes Moesgaard’s men stormed to a 5-0 victory in their friendly clash in March.
Lillestrom maintained their fine run of results in the Norwegian 1st Division as they picked up a comfortable 4-0 victory over Ranheim at the Ranheim Extra Arena last Saturday.
Hans Erik Odegaard’s side are unbeaten in their 16 games across all competitions this season, claiming 12 wins and four draws — a run which has seen them surge to the top of the league table.
Lillestrom turn their focus to the NM Cup, where they needed penalties to edge out top-tier Fredrikstad in the round of 16, having edged out Skjetten, Eidsvold and Grorud in the opening three rounds.
On the other hand, KFUM Oslo turned in a five-star display at the weekend as they picked up an emphatic 5-0 victory over Stromsgodset in their Eliteserien clash on home turf.
Prior to that, Moesgaard’s men were on a run of eight back-to-back games without a win in the league, losing six and picking up two draws in that time.
KFUM Oslo will be in sky-high spirits on Wednesday when they return to action in the NM Cup, where they have stormed to the quarter-finals while scoring 11 goals and keeping three clean sheets in their four games so far.
Lillestrom vs KFUM Oslo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With six wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, Lillestrom boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, compared to KFUM Oslo’s two victories.
- KFUM Oslo have lost just one of their most recent five matches while claiming three wins and one draw since mid-May.
- Lillestrom are on a run of six back-to-back home games without defeat this season, picking up five wins and one draw so far.
- KFUM are unbeaten in four of their last five away matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws since the start of May.
Lillestrom vs KFUM Oslo Prediction
The last eight meetings between Lillestrom and KFUM have produced a combined 26 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest at the Arasen Arena this weekend.
However, home advantage gives Odegaard’s men a slight edge here and we are tipping them to come out on top.
Prediction: Lillestrom 2-1 KFUM Oslo
Lillestrom vs KFUM Oslo Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Lillestrom to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last eight clashes)