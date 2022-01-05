Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22

Barcelona play their first Copa del Rey match of the 2021-22 season this week as they lock horns with Linares Deportivo on Wednesday. Barcelona have been fairly impressive in recent weeks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Linares Deportivo are plying their trade in the third division at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The hosts stunned Deportivo Alaves in the previous round and will look to pull off another upset in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Catalans edged Mallorca to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this week.

Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona's senior team have never played an official fixture against Linares Deportivo and will look to make their mark on Wednesday. Linares Deportivo are yet to feature in the Spanish top flight and have their work cut out for them in this fixture.

Barcelona have struggled to impose themselves this season and will view the Copa del Rey as an opportunity to win silverware. The Catalans are the reigning holders of the trophy and will need to win a string of games to complete their defence of the cup.

Linares Deportivo form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Barcelona form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona Team News

Linares Deportivo need to win this game

Linares Deportivo

Linares Deportivo have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team in this game. The hosts are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Barcelona have a point to prove

Barcelona

Barcelona have as many as eight players ruled out with COVID-19 and will need to field a second-string side this week. Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati, and Sergi Roberto are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Ez Abde, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Dani Alves, Alejandro Balde

Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Linares Deportivo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brimah Razak; Daniel Perejon, Francisco Lara, Angel Gomez, Alvaro Barbosa; Ruben Sanchidrian, Alex Rubio, Rodri, Fran Carnicer; Hugo Diaz, Jon Etxaniz

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Neto; Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo; Nico Gonzalez, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig; Jordi Alba, Ilias Akhomach, Ferran Jutgla

Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona are struggling with their fitness at the moment and have placed a heavy burden on Xavi's shoulders this month. The Catalans do not have a large number of players available at the moment and could persist with a similar team in the Copa del Rey.

Linares Deportivo are capable of pulling off an upset but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Linares Deportivo 1-4 Barcelona

