Lincoln City 2-7 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as they ease past lower-league opponents | EFL Cup 2020-21

Liverpool beat Lincoln City 7-2 in the third round of the Carabao Cup, to set up a fourth round clash against Arsenal at Anfield next week.

Xherdan Shaqiri set the tone early on with a sensational free-kick, that left Alex Palmer with no chance in the Lincoln City goal.

Takumim Minamino and Curtis Jones scored with curling strikes, before a deflected effort from Jones saw Liverpool head into the break with a 4-0 advantage.

Minamino scored the Reds' fifth goal just 17 seconds after the restart, after which Marko Grujic and Divock Origi also got themselves on the scoresheet.

Here's how each player fared in the game for Liverpool.

Adrian San Miguel - 7/10

He made a flurry of very decent saves in the second half, but was eventually beaten twice. The second Lincoln goal was his fault, as he came rushing off his line, but didn't meet the ball at all.

Neco Williams - 5/10

The youngster was not very good in this game. Going forward, his crosses were off the mark, and he was dispossessed a little too easily. He was also not very comfortable defensively.

Rhys Williams - 6/10

Making his first ever senior appearance for Liverpool, Williams was serene in the first half, no doubt helped by the presence of Virgil van Dijk alongside him. He dived in a little too eagerly in the second half, and left too much space behind him.

Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

It was a surprise to even see van Dijk having made the matchday squad. He eased through the first half, before being replaced by Fabinho at half-time.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7/10

In his first appearance for Liverpool, Tsimikas was a bundle of energy down the wing, and he put in a few dangerous crosses as well. Overall, the Greek provided some very encouraging signs.

Marko Grujic - 7/10

Starting his first game for Liverpool in more than four years, Grujic was impressive in the base of midfield for the Reds. He also finished the game with a goal for himself, with a strike from distance. Palmer will feel he should've stopped Grujic's strike from going in, though.

Curtis Jones - 9/10

Right from the first minute, Jones demanded the ball, as he found pockets of space from where he could drive forward. He showed great skill in taking both his goals. The first was a deft curler from inside the box. For the second, he turned brilliantly to leave a Lincoln defender for dead. He was also assisted by a bit of luck, as his shot was deflected into the net by TJ Eyoma.

Xherdan Shaqiri - 7/10

Shaqiri set the tone on the night for Liverpool, as he curled a sensational free-kick past a despairing Palmer very early in the game. He was sharp, and looked to play the killer pass as often as he could.

Harvey Elliott - 6/10

The young man could have had his first goal in a competitive game for Liverpool, but his weak shot was saved by Palmer, only for Minamino to volley home on the rebound. Elliott was replaced by debutant Diogo Jota in the 56th minute.

Takumi Minamino - 9/10

Along with Jones, Minamino was the standout player for Liverpool. His first goal was beautifully taken - a superb curler that gave Palmer no chance. He was sharp in reacting to a rebound to score his second. He also drove through midfield, to set up Origi, who scored the Reds' seventh of the night.

Divock Origi - 5/10

The Belgian scored a goal, but his general play was lethargic and lacking in quality. Even the shot for his goal, although powerful, should have been saved by the goalkeeper.

Substitutes

Fabinho - 5/10

He replaced van Dijk at half-time, and watched on as Lincoln built attacks from the other side, targeting the inexperience of Rhys Williams.

Diogo Jota - 6/10

Jota made his debut for Liverpool in this game, and could have had a goal as well. A long shot went narrowly wide of Palmer's post.

Naby Keita - 5/10

Keita replaced Shaqiri with a few minutes left to play, and helped Liverpool keep possession in midfield.