Lincoln City vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2020-21

Liverpool travel to Lincoln City for a third round clash in the EFL Cup, with Jurgen Klopp set to rotate the pack for a competition that will be close to the bottom of the Reds' pecking order. Liverpool also have a big Premier League clash over the weekend against Arsenal, and that means the heavyweights will definitely not play in this one.

Lincoln City made the third round with a sensational 5-0 win over Bradford City in the previous round. They only scraped through the opening round, needing a penalty shootout to get past Scunthorpe United.

Liverpool reached the quarterfinals of this competition last year, but a young side lost 5-0 to Aston Villa that day, with the entire first team having traveled to Doha to play in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Lincoln City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

The last competitive meeting between the two clubs occurred at Anfield in February 1961 in the Second Division.

In terms of form, Liverpool have won two in a row, with a 4-3 win over Leeds United being followed by a 2-0 away success against Chelsea.

For League One side Lincoln, it has been a cup run that they will remember, having beaten Bradford City 5-0 in the last round.

Lincoln City vs Liverpool Team News

Lincoln City

Harry Anderson and Joe Walsh have recovered from recent injuries and could play a part against Liverpool. It remains to be seen how much Michael Appleton decides to rotate his pack, with the condensed schedule. Club captain Liam Bridcutt is the only player in the squad with Premier League experience.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Liverpool

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain sidelined for the Reds, having missed the weekend's Premier League clash at Chelsea. New signings Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas are all expected to make their first starts for the club. Club captain Jordan Henderson, who is unlikely to have featured anyway, is also suffering from a slight injury, and is unlikely to travel to Lincoln.

Injuries: Joe Gomez, Joel Matip

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: Billy Koumetio

Lincoln City vs Liverpool Predicted XIs

Leyton Orient (4-3-3): Alex Palmer; TJ Eyoma, Lewis Montsma, Adam Jackson, Max Melbourne; Liam Bridcutt, Conor McGrandles, James Jones; Harry Anderson, Tom Hopper, Jorge Grant

Liverpool (4-3-3): Adrian San Miguel; Neco Williams, Nat Phillips, Sepp van den Berg, Kostas Tsimikas; Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Curtis Jones; Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Lincoln City are sure to be up for this clash, but without their fans in the stadium, the atmosphere of a traditional cup tie is lost, and that could be an advantage for a lower league team.

Liverpool are expected to make a host of changes, but they will definitely leave enough quality on the pitch for them to get the win against Lincoln.

Prediction: Lincoln City 0-2 Liverpool